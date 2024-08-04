Celtic will be looking to start their 2024/25 campaign as they mean to go on when they welcome Kilmarnock to Parkhead in their first match this evening.

The Hoops enjoyed an impressive pre-season schedule, beating Manchester City and Chelsea along the way, and must now translate their friendly form over to a competitive setting.

Brendan Rodgers won the Scottish Premiership title in his first season back in Glasgow last season and will be hoping for the same again this term.

The Northern Irish boss has only been able to add three signings to his squad over the course of the summer transfer window so far, though, with goalkeepers Viljami Sinisalo and Kasper Schmeichel joined by central midfielder Paulo Bernardo returning on a permanent deal.

With this in mind, the starting XI against Kilmarnock is unlikely to look too unfamiliar to Hoops supporters when it is announced ahead of the game this evening. Here is our best attempt at predicting that line-up...

1 Kasper Schmeichel

The Danish titan, Schmeichel, was the number one during pre-season and capped it off with a stunning performance against Chelsea in America, recording a Sofascore rating of 9.1 with nine saves in the 4-1 win.

He is following on from Joe Hart, who retired at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, and will be hoping for an enjoyable reunion with Rodgers, after their time together at Leicester City in England.

2 Anthony Ralston

Alistair Johnston only recently returned from his holidays after the Copa America and that could provide Anthony Ralston with an opportunity to shine at right-back.

The Scotland international only started six times in the Premiership this term and will need to grasp this chance with both hands to ensure that he does not spend another season riding the bench.

3 Cameron Carter-Vickers

Cameron Carter-Vickers should anchor the defence with his commanding presence for Celtic in the opening game of the season this evening.

The USA international won 68% of his duels in the Premiership last season and will hope to dominate Kilmarnock's forwards throughout the game.

4 Liam Scales

Celtic have not added another centre-back to their squad during the summer transfer window, yet, and this suggests that Liam Scales is in line to keep his place in the side, after starting 33 league matches last term.

Last month it was reported that the Scottish giants are keen on Burnley centre-back Dara O'Shea and it remains to be seen if the club will bring in another player to challenge the Irishman for his starting berth.

5 Greg Taylor

The Hoops are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Liverpool left-back Owen Beck to provide Greg Taylor with competition for the left-back spot.

For now, though, the Scottish defender is the only natural number three in the squad and should be selected to start on the left side of the back four.

6 Callum McGregor (C)

The Celtic captain will, of course, line up in the middle of the park for Rodgers. He started 33 games in the Premiership last term and completed 92% of his attempted passes.

He is the skipper and provides a reliable presence in midfield with his metronomic passing ability, as illustrated by his impressive pass completion rate.

7 Reo Hatate

Reo Hatate missed 40 games through injury for club and country last season but has been fit throughout pre-season and could be selected from the start this evening.

The Japan international produced three goals and four assists in just 12 starts in the Premiership during the 2023/24 campaign, which speaks to the attacking quality he can provide.

Celtic will hope to see that on display on a consistent basis this time around if the 26-year-old whiz can keep himself fit and available for selection.

8 Matt O'Riley

Despite, what has felt like, constant speculation, Matt O'Riley is still a Celtic player and, of course, should be in the starting XI for this match.

Premier League side Southampton are reportedly plotting a new bid for the midfield star and the Hoops may hope that a strong performance today could add more to his value.

The 23-year-old magician racked up 18 goals and 13 assists in the Premiership last time out and will be looking to start the new campaign in similar form.

9 Nicolas Kuhn

Rodgers confirmed ahead of this game that Nicolas Kuhn should be available for selection after suffering a knock in pre-season, which caused him to miss the win over Chelsea.

The £3m January signing from Rapid Wien had produced two goals and one assist against Manchester City in the previous game, including an assist that was described as "magical" by the boss.

Now he is fit and available, Kuhn should be selected on the right side of the attack and, hopefully, he will add to his two goals and two assists in the division so far.

10 Kyogo Furuhashi

Kyogo Furuhashi is the club's only senior centre-forward option at this moment in time and should lead the line for the Premiership champions.

Hyeon-gyu Oh was sold to Belgian giants Genk earlier in the window and Adam Idah returned to Norwich City at then end of his loan spell last term, and the club have yet to agree a deal for the Irishman despite talks with the Canaries.

Kyogo produced six goals in five pre-season matches for the Hoops and will be hoping to follow that up by getting on the scoresheet against Kilmarnock.

11 Mikey Johnston

On the left side of the attack, Rodgers must unleash Mikey Johnston from the start after his impressive loan spell at West Bromwich Albion and strong pre-season with the Bhoys.

The Ireland international scored two goals in his last three pre-season matches after a return of seven goals and four 'big chances' created in 15 league starts for the Baggies in the second half of last term.

Meanwhile, Daizen Maeda was not involved in a single goal in pre-season and only struck six times in the Premiership last term in 25 starts.

The Japan international is also a doubt through injury, per Rodgers' update, and that may further Johnston's cause to land a starting role on the flank.