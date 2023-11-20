Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers could see one of his summer signings walk through the exit door at Parkhead once the January window opens, according to a fresh report.

Celtic prepare for Motherwell test...

Celtic still have a number of players either on international duty with their respective nations or carrying out extra work on the training field as they prepare for the visit of Motherwell on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership. Honduras boss Reinaldo Rueda has indicated that Celtic star Luis Palma could miss their clash against Mexico on Wednesday evening due to an injury concern, as he stated: "Luis Vega has a discomfort in his shoulder, and there is a small discomfort for Luis Palma. We have those situations."

Callum McGregor picked up the man of the match award during Scotland's 3-3 draw with Norway in EURO 2024 qualifying last Sunday, in a fixture that saw a reunion between several past and present Celtic players, including McGregor, Greg Taylor, Stuart Armstrong, Jack Hendry, Anthony Ralston, Ryan Christie, Kristoffer Ajer and Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Nevertheless, Celtic boss Rodgers will be keen for his side to get back to action against Motherwell this weekend before a trip to face Lazio in matchday five of the Champions League, where the Hoops must record a victory to keep their slim hopes of progression intact. With the January transfer window around the corner, Celtic will likely target making a couple of signings to bolster their squad ahead of the second portion of the campaign.

Last week, reporter Marc Guidi tipped Celtic to assess the possibility of bringing in Heart of Midlothian forward Lawrence Shankland to counteract the potential issue of Kyogo Furuhashi and Oh Hyeon-gyu being unavailable due to the Asian Cup taking place in the New Year.

He stated on Go Radio: "He knows the league inside out (Shankland). He can score goals with his eyes shut. He’s a right good player. There’s no bedding in time as in any language barriers or moving to a new country. And if the fee is £3m or £3.5m, Celtic can afford to do that with their eyes shut. I’m not saying he is the absolute number one for them, but just somebody that’s under your nose, I don’t think there’s many better than Lawrence Shankland."

Nevertheless, one of Celtic's summer signings could now be on his way out of Parkhead after spending just a few months at the club, according to a fresh report.

Marco Tilio could Celtic leave on loan basis...

According to The Daily Record, forgotten Celtic man Marco Tilio will consider leaving the club on loan in January if he doesn't see any game time over the Christmas period.

The report states that Tilio has been involved with Australia's Under-23 side on international duty and is hoping he can return from camp and find his way into Rodgers' plans at Parkhead. The 22-year-old is still yet to make his senior debut for the Hoops since joining from Melbourne City for a fee in the region of £1.5 million.

Tilio was a key player for Melbourne City during his time at AAMI Park, registering 20 goals and 19 assists in 83 appearances for the A-League Premiers champions across all competitions (Tilio statistics - Transfermarkt).

Despite this, he has still to make an impact at Parkhead and could instead opt to seek a temporary exit in January to ensure he receives regular minutes rather than continuing to slide down the pecking order in Glasgow's east end.