Leeds United secured their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 4-1 win in extra-time at Home Park against Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday night.

The Whites will now travel to either Aston Villa or Chelsea, depending on the winner of their replay on Wednesday, in the next round of the competition.

Wilfried Gnonto's opening goal was cancelled out by a close-range finish from Brendan Galloway in normal time, which led to an additional 30 minutes.

Daniel Farke brought on his Championship stars from the bench, and they made the difference as Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville both registered a goal and an assist each to make it 3-1 before Ryan Hardie's own goal rounded off the scoring.

They were not the only stars of the show, though, as central defender Joe Rodon produced a colossal performance at centre-back to keep Leeds in the game at times.

Rutter and Summerville's match-winning contributions

The exciting pair started the game on the bench but made their presence felt in extra-time with a terrific display to secure the win for their side.

Summerville made it 2-1 in the 97th minute of the match as the Dutch winger cut inside from Rutter's pass to curl in a brilliant strike into the far corner to put Leeds ahead

The 22-year-old whiz then returned the favour to the France U21 international as his ball across to the former Hoffenheim starlet led to a finish off the post to make it 3-1, which all-but-finished the tie before the late own goal.

Between Summerville and Rutter, the Whites substitutes combined for two goals, two assists, and seven chances created off the bench, which is a staggering impact.

Joe Rodon "saved" Leeds

The final scoreline made it look like a comfortable win for Leeds. However, it was anything but comfortable for the away side as Plymouth caused plenty of problems through the impressive Morgan Whittaker and the likes of Bali Mumba and Hardie.

Rodon's defensive brilliance at the back was vital for Farke's team and one phenomenal block in the first half stopped the hosts from taking the lead.

Plymouth brilliantly carved out an opportunity to cross down the right flank and Mumba's low ball in deflected off Liam Cooper and appeared to fall perfectly to Matthew Sorinola to make it 1-0. Rodon had other ideas as the central defender flung himself in front of the full-back to make a colossal block.

BBC Sport commentator Jonathan Pearce said that the Tottenham Hotspur loanee "saved" Leeds, during their coverage of the game, with his heroics.

Joe Rodon Vs Plymouth (via Sofascore) Minutes played 120 Ground duels contested Ten Ground duels won Six Tackles Five Interceptions Two

As you can see in the table above, the Wales international was a busy man throughout the match with his dominant defensive work on the deck, including his stunning block, as he won possession back seven times through his tackles and interceptions.

Rodon was also assured on the ball with a staggering 133 completed passes (95% success rate) from 154 touches of the ball on the night for Leeds, two of which created chances for his teammates.

These statistics show that the former Swansea star was crucial to what the Whites did in and out of possession, with his crucial defending and extremely reliable play on the ball.

Therefore, Rodon saved Leeds with his colossal showing, as he prevented Plymouth from taking the lead and changing the game with his block before making a number of other interventions to send the game to extra-time, which allowed Summerville and Rutter to work their magic to secure the win.