Tottenham Hotspur need both a new manager and a whole host of new players, with key decisions in both of these facets falling upon Daniel Levy's lap.

The chairman is without a permanent boss, and with his director of football gone too, his club are a shell of the once profitable and relatively successful organisation they once were.

Of the ever-changing list of potential new head coaches, there are a few standout options amongst the younger, more rogue suggestions. It seems like for Levy the search has culminated in two key names, Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann, both of whom showed an interest in questioning the structural plans of the club.

With these two having their respective upsides and drawbacks, the direction the club will be propelled in hinges on this vital decision. Should the Lilywhites opt for more experience, or a greater risk in youth that could merit a remarkable reward?

In the former, Enrique would bring a wealth of wisdom into the role, having led some of the world's best-ever players for a period.

During his tenures at Barcelona and Spain, the likes of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Luis Suarez and more all wrought the benefits of a philosophy he would seek to immediately employ in north London.

What could excite the 52-year-old most is the prospect that he could already have an option for his favoured Rodri role, should Levy secure the signing of Franck Kessie, which Spanish media is proposing.

Would Franck Kessie be a success in the Premier League?

As an imposing yet creative midfield powerhouse, already the Ivorian boasts the physical assets to more than compete in England. Writer Sacha Pisani outlined this when he branded the star a "beast".

However, this campaign has been a struggle in maintaining the form he enjoyed at AC Milan, as he has seen limited playtime under Xavi.

During that final season in Italy, the 26-year-old took great care of the ball, yet chipped in with six goals too. His 88% pass accuracy paired well with his 1.3 tackles per game via Sofascore, as the £153k-per-week destroyer was silently imperative in their Serie A title success.

With Rodri of similar importance to Pep Guardiola's philosophy of late, this season he too has upheld similar attributes that every team requires. His 91% pass accuracy and two tackles per game are a slight upgrade on Kessie, yet he has just two goals.

The former Atletico Madrid maestro featured 31 times under Enrique.

Although these two midfielders share differing physical and technical profiles, their play styles are resemblant enough that this boss could utilise them in a similar manner.

Every squad needs a player to do the dirty work and keep the team ticking over. Should Kessie make the move to Spurs, he could be the perfect enforcer to kickstart the Spaniard's north London revolution.