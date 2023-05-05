Tottenham Hotspur and Antonio Conte never really seemed like a perfect marriage, but the purpose of the union was clear for all to see. Daniel Levy wanted a trophy, and he thought the Italian could provide that.

However, after a tumultuous 16 months in charge, this has since been chalked down as yet another monumental failure.

The manner of his dismissal made for an even more explosive culmination of their latest managerial venture, as the 53-year-old launched into a scathing rant on the running of the club and its failures from within; many claims which have since been proven right too.

Throughout all this uncertainty and frustration there remained a few moments of clarity for the former Juventus boss that will stick with fans. In typical Spurs fashion however, one of those was ruled out for the foreseeable future after undergoing ACL surgery back in February.

How has Rodrigo Bentancur done for Spurs?

Rodrigo Bentancur was part of a double swoop from Conte's former employers made in January of 2022 that propelled them to a top-four finish, and has since become a mainstay in their engine room besides Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

His absence has been felt more than most, yet the Uruguayan remains a stellar piece of business and a rare masterclass for their polarising former leader.

Acquired for a fee rising to £21.5m, the 25-year-old was an instant hit in north London for his midfield exploits.

However, it was this latest campaign where he has truly begun to shine, despite the poor performances of those around him.

His 7.21 average rating is a figure only beaten within the squad by Harry Kane and is upheld by creativity coming from deep. Such impetus from the engine room proved vital in the earlier parts of the season, whilst the £75k-per-week machine retained his solidity beside his Danish partner.

Scoring five times and assisting a further two, the 6 foot 2 maestro would also record 2.5 tackles, 1.1 interceptions and 1.2 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

Whilst speaking on the Sky Sports Football Podcast, Jamie Redknapp sought to highlight the star for particular praise. He claimed:

"I always think about the engine room. Bentancur for Spurs has been their unsung hero. Harry Kane gets all of the plaudits, but Bentancur has been the best player for me pound-for-pound. He does things in such a quiet way."

How much is Rodrigo Bentancur worth?

FootballTransfers have noted this improved stature and level of performance, with the apex of his expected value sitting at €60.1m (£53m), which marks a considerable 147% increase in a little over a year.

This undoubtably makes Bentancur one of Conte's finest bits of business during his time at the helm.

Whoever is selected to fill their managerial vacancy will be praying for Bentancur's safe and swift return early into next season, given just how important he has become.