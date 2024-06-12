It's clear that Wolverhampton Wanderers' priority this summer is to strengthen the foremost region of Gary O'Neil's playing squad, with stars such as Pedro Neto and Matheus Cunha linked with moves away.

The former, Neto, has attracted interest from Manchester City and Newcastle United in the build-up to the transfer window and is valued at £60m, though the stance on Cunha is cemented is more unequivocal, with the Brazilian stating that he is happy at Wolves too.

Wolves have agreed a five-year deal with Braga for 20-year-old winger Rodrigo Gomes, who is set to join Molineux for a €15m (£13m) fee after rival suitors Atletico Madrid were warded off.

While the Midlands club aren't the most lucrative outfit on the block, there's no question that O'Neil is eager to show ambition and build on last season's 14th-place Premier League finish, with a centre-forward also being targetted.

Wolves lining up new striker

According to Football Transfers, Wolves are considering reopening talks with Brazilian outfit Corinthians for striker Yuri Alberto as O'Neil continues to seek reinforcements for his frontline.

Che Adams has been widely reported to be closing in on a move to Molineux, out of contract with Southampton this month, but a long list of suitors are pushing to sign the 27-year-old, with Nottingham Forest alongside Wolves in the driving seat.

Wolves had been close to bringing Alberto, who is 23, to the Premier League back in January and thus established groundwork could see the player belatedly make the move this summer.

Yuri Alberto's style of play

Alberto, who is valued at just £8m by Football Transfers, would mark a significant bargain for Wolves, who have done their homework on the player and recognise the qualities he would bring.

Hailed as "dangerous" and "powerful" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the Brazilian has scored 35 goals and added 12 assists across 115 performances for the Brasileiro Serie A side, notably impressing through his directness.

Profiled as 'the new Neymar' during his maiden days, the forward is a striker by trade but uses his pace and trickery to find success playing off the centre-forward or out on the right wing - something that could make him part of an aggregate replacement for Neto.

He only scored eight goals from 32 starting appearances in the Brazilian top flight last season, also placing three assists, but Alberto demonstrated his robustness by averaging 5.3 successful duels per game, something that could prove invaluable in adjusting to the rigours of the Premier League.

But how would he actually fit in at Wolves? Hwang-hee Chan and Cunha have proved themselves the standout shooters at O'Neil's disposal but this added, dynamic layer to the frontline could pay dividends in preventing a regression in 2024/25.

How Yuri Alberto would fit in at Wolves

Wolves survived comfortably despite more than a few pre-season predictions that they would struggle to tread above the drop zone after Julen Lopetegui fled from the dugout at the start of the season following disagreements surrounding finances.

Wolves: Top Scorers 2023/24 Rank Player Apps Goals Per 90 1. Matheus Cunha 36 14 0.45 2. Hwang Hee-chan 31 13 0.52 3. Mario Lemina 39 5 0.14 4. Pablo Sarabia 36 4 0.17 5. Sasa Kalajdzic 13 3 0.96 5. Pedro Neto 24 3 0.16 5. Matt Doherty 37 3 0.16 5. Rayan Aït-Nouri 38 3 0.10 Stats via BBC Sport

The table above conveys with great clarity the need for bolstered firepower, with an injury to Cunha or Hwang - or, dread to think, both - limiting the resources of the Old Gold's offence quite severely.

The 6 foot Alberto would be a welcome addition in this regard, not proving to be the most clinical of forwards at Corinthians but still enjoying plenty of success that comes down to his prowess on the counter, as per WhoScored, which could be the perfect fit for O'Neil and his counter-attacking system.

And that's especially so when considering the impact he could have alongside Gomes, whose versatile performances across both flanks have earned him the transfer to Wolves.

Gomes has enjoyed quite the campaign in his homeland and ranks among the top 6% of positional peers across divisions similar to Liga Portugal, as per FBref, to emphasise the lively, electric approach that could see Alberto hit the ground running in England - especially if Neto is no longer plying his trade in Wolverhampton.

Gomes posted seven goals and seven assists apiece for Estoril - on loan from Braga - last season, averaging 1.6 tackles, 1.2 key passes and 3.8 ball recoveries per game, as per Sofascore.

Drawing out his skill set, Target Scouting reporter Joe Pearce said that he "has rapid acceleration and the stamina to make real lung-bursting runs from deeper positions.

"When he spots space ahead, he attacks it and shows real intensity in wanting to break forward and anticipate second balls, attacking the back post and following up on shots looking for rebounds, and has scored and assisted from this type of situation."

With Alberto not shy to unleash shots on goal, averaging 2.5 shots per game last year, this is exactly the kind of profile that is needed to ensure he succeeds, not least because the energy of his flanking teammates will stretch defences and open up circles of space.

The fact that Gomes has the trappings of an elite playmaker is just a wonderful bonus.