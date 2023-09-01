Leeds United continue to be linked with a host of new players, as the mad scramble before deadline day concludes is starting to heat up...

Who will Leeds United sign?

With deals for Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev tied up, to add to the six other additions Daniel Farke had already sealed, it has largely been a positive window for a Whites side seeking to get their season back on track and push for the Championship title.

However, there somehow remains business to be done for the Yorkshire outfit, who are still playing catchup following the departure of 12 first-team players.

As such, reports of additional firepower will have fans excited at the prospect of adding even more goals to an already-potent front line, with The Daily Mail suggesting that they are now in last-ditch talks to sign Ola Solbakken from AS Roma ahead of tonight's 11pm deadline.

Valued at £4m by the Italian outfit, his opportunities are set to be severely hindered by the recent loan arrival of Romelu Lukaku.

Therefore, he could seek to reignite a career that once promised much at FK Bodo/Glimt.

Who is Ola Solbakken?

Having spent much of his youth career with Norwegian club Rosenborg BK, his professional debut instead came for Ranheim as he sought additional first-team opportunities.

Once these came, and he did enough to impress, he joined the would-be champions of Norway's top flight, quickly becoming an important member of their squad.

He would post 12 league goal contributions in his first full year there, with 20 goal contributions coming the season after across all competitions.

This culminated in his eventual switch to Rome, with Jose Mourinho clearly enamoured with the 8-cap international after he had scored three in just two games against them during the Europa Conference League group stage.

As a 6 foot 1 winger who has also starred as a shadow striker, feeding off his scraps, there are enough similarities to suggest that the prolific finisher could end up being the heir to Rodrigo, who was part of this summer's mass exodus.

Although few begrudged his departure, given he had been the sole shining light from their relegation term, to lose out on his 13-goal haul from the top flight that year was a blow.

Even with Joel Piroe having been brought in to offset that loss, Solbakken could add even more cutting-edge to truly maintain their constant goal threat.

This is especially poignant given how vocal the 32-year-old was on his preferred position, noting:

"The position I feel most comfortable is behind the striker,” he told BBC West Yorkshire Sport.

“It is the position I used to play when I had better performances in Benfica, in Valencia also. It’s true that I have some characteristics that I can adapt myself for different positions. But I think, in my opinion, that’s the position I can give more to the team."

This is a role that Solbakken would likely thrive in, given how his creativity and finishing prowess have been lauded by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

He provided a list of the versatile and "flamboyant" forward's starring attacking attributes:

Should he prove to be half as impactful as Rodrigo eventually did, it would be a deal more than worth making for a Leeds side in desperate need of added depth.