Tottenham Hotspur have put together an interesting proposal in an effort to tempt a key new addition into their fold...

What's the latest on Roger Ibanez to Tottenham?

That's according to Corriere Roma (via Sport Witness), who outline the various meetings in London that Roma director Tiago Pinto undertook on Monday.

It was noted that one such proposal came from Spurs, who sought to discuss the availability of centre-back Roger Ibanez.

Whilst Ben Davies had been reportedly offered as a makeweight in a potential deal for the defender earlier in the week, seeking to play on how Jose Mourinho took to him during his time in north London, it seems the Lilywhites remain reluctant to meet the asking price of the Italian side and are instead exploring alternative avenues.

Ange Postecoglou is likely willing to play the long game though, knowing that the Rome outfit will have to sell some of their assets eventually. His price tag currently stands at €40m (£34m).

Would Roger Ibanez make Tottenham Hotspur stronger?

Given how Spurs have started the transfer window, it seems their new manager is not here to play around. He is already showcasing the grand vision he has for his club, unafraid to spend big to bolster key areas.

This was showcased through their straightforward acquisition of Guglielmo Vicario for £17.2m, and the recent news that they seem set to secure the signing of James Maddison too.

It is the former signing that would likely benefit most from the arrival of this Brazilian central defender though, as the two could form a fine partnership to shore up a fragile back-line, forged in the Serie A.

Last term the north London outfit shipped 63 goals, giving them the sixth-worst defence in the division despite finishing eighth. For a team largely overseen by the great defensive coach Antonio Conte, this was a damning indication of the lack of steel and quality within the team.

Ibanez would instantly mark an upturn, given he is a strictly defence-first centre-back. When compared to others in his position across Europe, he sits in the top 3% for interceptions and the top 18% for tackles per 90, via FBref.

This fed into his stellar Serie A campaign, in which the 24-year-old maintained a 7.00 average rating, upheld through 2.8 clearances per game too, via Sofascore.

For comparison, this figure would see him as the highest-rated centre-back at Spurs from last term, with the third-most clearances too.

Such imperious form unsurprisingly has led to praise from his boss, with Mourinho branding the defender "untouchable" in late 2022.

To add this alongside the shot-stopping capabilities of Vicario, who last campaign was the second-highest rated goalkeeper in the whole Serie A, immediately one of the club's biggest issues would be plugged. Not to mention he maintained such a rating whilst making 3.1 saves per game, keeping seven clean sheets, via Sofascore.

This potential partnership, which would largely have been made in Italy, could be the answer to Postecoglou's prayers. In one fell swoop he could have added the key goals from midfield that his side craved, and toughened up their defensive frailties.