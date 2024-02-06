Aston Villa ended their slight blip in the Premier League at the weekend as they cruised to a huge 5-0 victory over Sheffield United.

Ollie Watkins starred, scoring and picking up two assists, but Unai Emery's side took their foot off the gas after their fourth on the half-hour mark, yet at that point it looked as though they were going to hit double figures.

However, they will be in for a much sterner test on Wednesday evening as Villa Park welcomes Chelsea for their FA Cup replay after a 0-0 draw.

Therefore, let's look at what starting XI the Spaniard could field to ensure his side progresses to the next round.

1 GK - Emi Martinez

Emi Martinez is an unreal shot-stopper, and he proved that in the first meeting when he made five saves.

The Argentine is guaranteed to start once again.

2 RB - Matty Cash

Unfortunately, Ezri Konsa picked up an injury against the Blades, which will see Matty Cash replace him this week.

The Polish right-back has two goals and one assist in the league, and he will look to provide an attacking threat throughout.

3 CB - Diego Carlos

The Brazilian, Diego Carlos, came into the side at the weekend, and he will keep his spot on Wednesday.

4 CB - Clement Lenglet

Clement Lenglet continues to fill in for the injured Pau Torres, and he is the only left-footed centre-back available for selection.

5 LB - Alex Moreno

The Spaniard netted the fifth on Saturday, and he will start at left-back for the seventh consecutive match.

6 RM - Leon Bailey

Leon Bailey is set to sign a new contract at Villa as a reward for his seven goals and six assists in the Premier League this season.

The Jamaican should keep his place, as he has contributed to a goal in his last two matches.

7 CM - Boubacar Kamara

The French midfielder has started 19 Premier League games this season, and he should feature in the side to provide some defensive support.

The former Marseille man records the most tackles per game in the Villa team, emphasising just was an asset he is in front of the back four.

8 CM - Douglas Luiz

Douglas Luiz is one of the first names on the team sheet, and he is guaranteed to start on Wednesday.

The Brazilian has already played 33 games across all competitions this season.

9 LM - John McGinn

Villa's leader, John McGinn, will start in his normal inverted role against Chelsea, where he will look to bring intensity and grit to the side.

The midfielder scored at the weekend and even earned himself 20 minutes of rest.

10 SS - Moussa Diaby

Although January signing Morgan Rogers has already scored against Chelsea for Middlesbrough, Emery should start his £130k-per-week speedster, Moussa Diaby.

The 24-year-old is "electric," as per Statman Dave, and his pace could be vital on the break.

11 ST - Ollie Watkins

Ollie Watkins has been one of the best players in the league this season, and he has already contributed to 21 goals this campaign, one behind Mohamed Salah and two ahead of Erling Haaland.

The 28-year-old is guaranteed to lead the line.

Aston Villa's predicted XI in full vs Chelsea: GK - Martinez; RB - Cash, CB - Carlos, CB - Konsa, LB - Moreno; RM - Bailey, CM - Kamara, CM - Luiz, LM - McGinn; SS - Diaby, ST - Watkins.