Sheffield Wednesday will hope they can round off a promising run of results before Christmas with another win against Cardiff City, Danny Rohl's men potentially making it four wins from five if victory is secured against the Bluebirds.

If another three points was the outcome at Hillsborough come full-time, belief will be sky high in South Yorkshire that the Owls can get out of the relegation mire in the Championship once and for all after a dismal start to the season under former boss Xisco Munoz.

Regardless of his team turning around their fortunes recently, the German boss occupying the Wednesday dug-out could make some changes for this weekend's match versus Cardiff.

Rohl could make two changes for the clash tomorrow, freshening his side up for the task of overcoming Erol Bulut's visitors from Wales...

1 GK - Cameron Dawson

Despite transfer rumours circulating that Wednesday are in the market for a new goalkeeper this January, Cameron Dawson should retain his spot in goal for the game tomorrow.

Related Sheffield Wednesday must seal move for “immense” talent to improve Famewo Sheffield Wednesday could go in for this top talent in January to boost the defence at Hillsborough.

The Sheffield-born shot-stopper was unfortunate not to keep a clean sheet last time out against QPR, Bambo Diaby heading past his own keeper to rid the 28-year-old of a rare clean sheet.

2 RB - Pol Valentin

Signed in the summer from Sporting Gijón, Pol Valentin could be retained by Rohl for this weekend's matchup with Cardiff also.

The Spanish defender did struggle in the contest against QPR, but gave a far more valiant effort than Liam Palmer who came on in his place late on - Valentin winning four ground duels in the game before being substituted off, Palmer only completing two accurate , per Sofascore.

3 CB - Michael Ihiewke

The former Rotherham United defender entering the side would be the first change made by Rohl, £15k-per-week - as per Capology - Michael Ihiewke coming in for Bambo Diaby potentially.

Diaby had a torrid afternoon versus QPR minus scoring an own-goal, the 6 foot 2 centre-back hauled off at half-time consequently. Rohl has also revealed that Diaby's fitness is touch and go for the game tomorrow at Hillsborough with the ex-Barnsley man back in training, meaning Ihiewke could be in line for a start.

Described as "absolutely solid" by Wednesday fan and host of the Wednesday Till I Die podcast James Mappin when speaking to Football League World last season, the Owls will hope Ihiekwe's presence can see a clean sheet secured come full-time.

4 CB - Di'Shon Bernard

Partnering Ihiewke in the heart of defence will most likely be Di'Shon Bernard, even in spite of the former Manchester United man equally having an off-day against the Hoops.

Failing to register a single tackle in that 2-1 win, Bernard will hope he can be more authoritative against Cardiff to keep the Bluebirds at bay going forward.

5 LB - Akin Famewo

Akin Famewo is arguably the only defender who can hold his head up high after his efforts against QPR, leaving the field of play having won ten ground duels in total.

Rohl will start the former Norwich City man against Cardiff subsequently, wanting even more energy and aggression from his reliable full-back.

6 RM - Anthony Musaba

Anthony Musaba will retain his spot down the right-hand side for tomorrow's match after a sterling display against QPR, playing the role of hero on the day with a late strike to win the game.

He was also lively away from this heroic strike, Musaba successful with four dribble attempts in the tight contest and further won six ground duels as a thorn in the QPR side all afternoon.

7 CM - Will Vaulks

Will Vaulks was also crucial in the middle of the park for the Owls last match, winning 100% of his ground duels as the more forceful central midfielder partnered alongside creative spark Barry Bannan.

Rohl will want Vaulks to be equally as stern and combative against the Bluebirds, nullifying Bulut's men advancing forward.

8 CM - Barry Bannan

Barry Bannan is a shoo-in for a start at Hillsborough tomorrow, still wearing the captain's armband for the Owls and performing admirably for a player reaching the twilight of his career at 34 years of age.

The Scotsman does only have one goal next to his name for the season, but was still involved in notable passages of play in the recent narrow win - registering three key passes from midfield.

9 LM - Marvin Johnson

Frozen out by previous manager Xisco Munoz, Marvin Johnson's role in the side has taken on a new importance under Rohl after being reintroduced into the first team fold - scoring versus Blackburn Rovers recently in a 3-1 success.

Inaccurate with all nine of his crosses at Hillsborough last time out, Johnson will hope he can get back to his slaloming best down the wing against Cardiff to help his team pick up their fifth win of the season.

10 ST - Ashley Fletcher

It could well be last chance saloon for Ashley Fletcher if Rohl starts the ex-Middlesbrough man up top in this one, drafted in to potentially replace Callum Paterson who exited the field of play with an injury last time out.

Fletcher is also helped by the fact Michael Smith is still not at full sharpness, eager to make the most of a rare start if selected.

Still goalless in Wednesday blue and white after joining on loan from Watford, Fletcher will hope he can break his Owls duck against Cardiff if chosen to start.

11 ST - Bailey Cadamarteri

One striker who isn't toothless in front of goal at this moment in time is Bailey Cadamarteri, who now has three goals in his last four Wednesday matches after scoring his first-ever senior goal for the club at home to Blackburn at the start of December.

His equaliser against QPR last game showcased the 18-year-old's deadly goalscoring instinct, finding the back of the net with his only shot on target in the game.

Cadamarteri will want to keep this purple patch going against Cardiff, scoring one final goal before Christmas serving as the ultimate present for the teenage sensation.

Sheffield Wednesday predicted lineup vs Cardiff City in full - GK - Dawson; RB - Valentin, CB - Ihiewke, CB - Bernard, LB - Famewo; RM - Musaba, CM - Vaulks, CM - Bannan, LM - Johnson; ST - Fletcher, ST - Cadamarteri