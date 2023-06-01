It's safe to say Anthony Taylor has made a few enemies with his referee performance in last night's Europa League final.

What's the latest on Anthony Taylor and Jose Mourinho?

Meeting at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Sevilla played Roma in a scrappy encounter which ended 1-1 after 90 minutes before eventually being settled on penalties after a goalless extra time.

Two fine saves in the shootout from Yassine Bono, allowed Gonzalo Montiel the opportunity to win the tournament for Sevilla.

He actually missed the penalty but referee Taylor was advised by the VAR of an encroachment, and so the Argentine – who also netted the decisive penalty in the World Cup final – scored here at the second attempt to bring the trophy back to Spain yet again.

Throughout the game, however, much of the focus was on the officiating of the Premier League official as he handed out 13 yellow cards – a record for a European final.

Both teams had cause to be upset with the Englishman though. First of all, he failed to spot a possible foul on Ivan Rakitic shortly before Paulo Dybala's opener.

Fans were furious right after that incident, taking to Twitter to make their feelings known.

Sadly for Taylor, things didn't get any easier from there as he failed to give some big calls in Roma's favour either.

Most notably, he failed to award the Serie A side a penalty for this potential handball inside the box.

After the defeat, Jose Mourinho – who had been booked during the game – seemed absolutely enraged with the referee's display.

Speaking to the press (via Sky Sports), he publically questioned Taylor's performance saying:

"It was an intense, vibrant game with a referee who seemed Spanish.

"It was yellow, yellow, yellow all the time."

What's more, the 60-year-old – who had just lost a European final for the first time in his career – was then spotted in the car park confronting the English official.

It's certainly a shameful way to take defeat, even if the referee wasn't at his best on the day. But then again, that's just classic Mourinho.