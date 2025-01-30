Manchester United could see at least one member of Ruben Amorim's squad depart before the winter transfer window closes on Monday after a European giant came forward to try to take one of their stars on loan for the second half of the season.

Manchester United transfer news

Amorim is closing in on the first signing of his United tenure after it emerged that the Red Devils had reached a verbal agreement to sign Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu. United have agreed to pay an initial €30m plus a further €5m in bonuses for the Danish international, who was also wanted by Chelsea and Tottenham in recent transfer windows.

His arrival will solve a problem position for Amorim, with Dorgu likely to take up the left wing-back role for the former Sporting boss in a move that in turn could see Tyrell Malacia leave Old Trafford on loan before Monday's transfer deadline.

There is scope to make further signings, but they may well depend on exits from the Theatre of Dreams, with Alejandro Garnacho on the radars of both Chelsea and Napoli and any deal with the Blues potentially including a move for Christopher Nkunku.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford could also leave the club after being frozen out by Amorim, though the Red Devils are still struggling to find a club to match his massive wages, believed to be as high as £300,000 per week. Now, another star could be out of the club by the time the window shuts, but it may require Manchester United to get creative.

European giants want midfielder on loan

That comes as a report from The Daily Mail, backed up by claims in Italy, suggests that Roma are keen to sign midfielder Casemiro on loan for the remainder of the campaign. The Giallorossi have stabilised after a difficult start to the season, and are looking to add to their ranks after parting ways with Enzo Le Fee earlier in the transfer window.

And they have identified Casemiro as the man to help them, with the Brazilian having been dubbed "magnificent" by former boss Erik ten Hag but Amorim having largely frozen him out since his arrival.

Though he started the first two Premier League games of his reign, he has since been reduced to two substitute appearances in the top flight.

Casemiro in the Premier League since Amorim took charge Appearances 4 Starts 2 Games as unused substitute 8 Total minutes played 214 % of minutes played 20%

In his place, Amorim has turned to young talent Toby Collyer, who has impressed in his limited opportunities to date in a Manchester United shirt. But Casemiro remains the club's highest earner taking home a massive £350,000 a week for his time on the bench.

This is well beyond Roma's scope, and it is reported that "United would have to subsidise his wages" for a move to happen, which could be problematic. For his part, "Casemiro is said to be open to the move", but Manchester United are not actively looking to move him on unless a significant offer arrives, with previous reports suggesting that Saudi Arabia could be his most likely destination but those links since having gone cold.

As a result, a move is unlikely barring a late change of heart from the Red Devils, which is likely to revolve around sourcing a replacement for the Brazilian. Though clearly not part of Amorim's plans, his departure would further vacate an already depleted midfield at Old Trafford.