A huge European side are plotting a £10 million swoop on a Nottingham Forest regular, according to a new report. The Reds have made an excellent start to the new Premier League season - one defeat in seven games has them in the top half of the table, already seven points clear of the relegation places, but their star players are now attracting even more attention.

Heading into this international break, Forest faced a potentially huge setback, as Morgan Gibbs-White had to come off in the game against Chelsea over the weekend through injury. Nuno Espirito Santo said earlier this week that a further diagnosis will be conducted.

It has now been reported that the Reds hope to have Gibbs-White back fit and available for their game against Crystal Palace after the international break. The midfielder is Forest’s talisman and has been very key in their impressive start to the campaign.

Meanwhile, after earning a respectable point away at Chelsea on Sunday, Match of the Day pundit Stephen Warnock singled out Chris Wood for praise, labelling the forward as an “outstanding” player for Forest. The striker scored in the game at Stamford Bridge, putting him on four for the season in the league.

Roma plotting £10m swoop for Ola Aina

According to Gazetta dello Sport, relayed by Sport Witness, Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina is being watched by AS Roma ahead of a possible move in January. The defender has become an important figure under Nuno, playing in all seven league games this season.

The 28-year-old joined the Reds last summer on a free transfer after leaving Serie A side Torino. Aina was in and out of the side last season but seems to be firmly in the plans this time around, however he is now in the final year of his contract.

This report states that Roma see Aina as a “reassuring” profile to bolster their options at full-back, with a host of other players still trying to adapt to the Italian club. Forest are set to open talks over a new contract soon, but Roma believe they can sign the defender for between 12 and 15 million euros, which is roughly £10-12 million, due to the current situation forcing Forest to cash in.

Ola Aina's Nottingham Forest stats Apps 29 Goals 1 Assists 1

The Italian giants are also said to like Aina’s physical attributes and his ability to win the ball back, but another factor is that Ivan Juric, who is the Roma manager, managed the wing-back at Torino. Therefore, Roma believe he could fit in well with them, and it will now be a matter of whether Forest can convince the former Chelsea youngster his long-term career is better off in the Midlands.