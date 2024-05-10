A major European side are reportedly set to speak with Leeds United over completing the signing of a £44,000-a-week player this summer, as they look to get him on the cheap.

Leeds transfer news

The White are preparing for two huge Championship playoff clashes with Norwich City, as they look to make a speedy return to the Premier League. Daniel Farke's side make the trip to Carrow Road on Sunday lunchtime, before hosting the Canaries next Thursday evening.

What happens in those games, and then potentially the playoff final at Wembley, will be significant when it comes to the transfer business that Leeds can conduct this summer, in terms of both the calibre of players and funds available.

Fenerbahce striker Michy Batshuayi has been backed to seal a move to the Whites in the coming months, with the Belgian possessing plenty of experience in English football, scoring 15 goals in 77 Premier League appearances. There is also the potential for a reunion with Kalvin Phillips, as the Englishman looks to bring an end to a nightmare spell at Manchester City, and West Ham on loan for that matter.

Promotion to the top flight could also be so vital when it comes to keeping hold of key players, however, with Crysencio Summerville a hugely influential figure who continues to be linked with a move to Liverpool. Now, a new update has emerged regarding another individual who could leave Ellland Road in the summer.

Leeds likely to lose £44,000-a-week ace for good

According to SiamoLaRoma [via Sport Witness], Roma are keen on signing Diego Llorente permanently from Leeds, looking to get a cheap deal over the line this summer. They are hoping to "pay a relatively low price" for him, believing his lack of success at Leeds will force the Whites into a weak negotiating position.

The £44,000-a-week defender has spent this season on loan with the Serie A giants, impressing there in the process, making 28 appearances in the league and enjoying a 91.7% pass completion rate. He is thought to be "highly respected" by his colleagues and "appreciated" by manager Daniele De Rossi.

It does feel as though a permanent exit for Llorente this summer is the best outcome for everyone concerned, although Leeds clearly won't be delighted by the idea of selling him for less than they want. He does still have two more years on his current Whites deal, however, so they should be able to ensure that Roma don't take them for a ride.

The 30-year-old is undoubtedly a good player, one with 10 caps to his name for Spain - Luis Enrique once said he was "amongst the best" around in his position for his country - but he seems happy at Roma and there is no great desperation for Leeds to keep him on.

Instead, it is a case of cashing in on Llorente and bringing in fresh faces in the summer window, at which point Farke will have hopefully guided his side back into the Premier League.