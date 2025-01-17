A teenage "superstar" is having a medical at Crystal Palace ahead of completing a £14.5 million move to Selhurst Park, according to a new report.

Crystal Palace latest news

Crystal Palace extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to four games on Wednesday night as they beat struggling Leicester City 2-0 at the King Power Stadium. Jean-Philippe Mateta opened the scoring just after the break with his ninth goal of the season, rounding Foxes keeper Jakub Stolarczyk and poking the ball home after being fed through on goal Ismaïla Sarr.

Marc Guehi, who has been widely linked with a return to his boyhood club Chelsea this month, then added Palace's second late on with a superb volley from close range.

Speaking to Palace TV after the win, Eagles boss Oliver Glasner said that while he was delighted to leave the East Midlands with all three points, he wasn't totally pleased with his side's performance.

“The best thing today is the result, and we're really pleased with the three points, with the clean sheet, with the goals we scored – but we can't be satisfied with the performance today. Especially the first-half was not good," he explained.

“Overall, again, it was important to win here, to come closer to the places in front of us and of course, to reduce the gap to the teams behind us – but also we have to be critical with us. We need a better performance than it was today.”

Despite the win, Palace remain 15th in the league table, eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Esse having Palace medical

Palace could very soon have a new player on their books to help ensure they beat the drop come the end of the season. According to a new report from The Standard, Millwall winger Romain Esse is having a medical at Palace on Friday ahead of completing a move to South London.

The 19-year-old, who has been a long-standing target for Palace, will join the Eagles for around £14.5 million if he passes all his medical tests.

The move will be the first of two Glasner has said his side will complete this month, with the Austrian manager keen to bolster his side heading into the second half of the season.

Esse came through the academy at Millwall and has been one of the Lions' standout performers this season, scoring five goals in 26 appearances.

Last year, former Millwall boss Gary Rowett heaped praise on the teenager, describing him as a player who has "so much quality".

“He has got so much ability. Honestly, when he first came into the team a couple of years ago, he was one of those kids you look at and you think, 'Wow'," said Rowett.

“I don’t think he’s put that into consistent performances on the pitch just yet, but if he does, he’s a superstar in the making. He has got absolutely everything."