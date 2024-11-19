Manchester United’s new head coach, Ruben Amorim, already “loves” a player who is yet to make his Old Trafford debut, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The international break is slowly coming to an end, and that means the Red Devils are closer to getting the Amorim era underway, as they face Ipswich Town on Sunday. This will be the first time United fans get to see their side under their new head coach after having to wait a few weeks.

Man Utd transfer news

Amorim’s task straight away is to try and get the best out of the current crop of players he has at his disposal, as the majority of the players at Man United have been underperforming this season.

But in the long-term, the Portuguese may want INEOS to make changes to the squad that fit into the style he wants to play. That is something that the board already look to be doing, as United have two players on their radar who are very similar. The first player is Ademola Lookman, as reports have suggested that United have submitted an offer worth £83.5 million to sign the attacker from Atalanta, and the Italian side are open to a sale if they receive the right offer.

As well as Lookman, United are also ready to offer £33 million to sign Geovany Quenda from Sporting Lisbon in the summer. The 17-year-old has broken into the first team under Amorim, and the Red Devils are looking to reunite the pair at the end of the campaign, but for a lot less than the £84 million release clause that he has.

Transfers may soon be on Amorim’s mind, but the Portuguese is already in love with one of United’s players, and he has yet to make his debut for the club.

Fabrizio Romano says Amorim “loves” Man Utd's Leny Yoro

According to Romano, relayed by Give Me Sport, Amorim “loves” Manchester United's Leny Yoro despite the defender yet to make his competitive debut for the club.

The Red Devils managed to beat Real Madrid to the signing and brought the young centre-back to Old Trafford in the summer from Lille. Yoro played against Rangers in pre-season before travelling to the USA but was injured in the game against Arsenal, and it ruled him out for the first few months of the campaign.

Yoro is now closing in on his return, with him training for the last couple of weeks, and there is an expectation that he will be in the matchday squad this Sunday against Ipswich. Ahead of that game, Romano revealed that Amorim already “loves” Yoro as well as Kobbie Mainoo, as they are the sort of players he wants to take this team forward with.

Leny Yoro's 2023/24 stats Apps 44 Goals 3 Assists 0

Romano said: “Kobbie Mainoo is a crucial player for Manchester United owners, directors, and for Manchester United staff. Ruben Amorim loves these kind of players. Kobbie Mainoo, Leny Yoro, these sort of players are exactly the direction he wants to take for Man United’s future.

“So the new contract of Mainoo is going to be an important topic in the next few weeks and months. Man United are still working on it. We are not yet at the final stages, but the conversation remains ongoing, and the conversation remains positive on both player and club sides.”