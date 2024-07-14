Still looking to get their summer business underway, Arsenal could now reportedly sign a new backup for David Raya who was recently tempted to join rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal transfer news

Highlighting just how far they've come in the last two seasons, Arsenal are in no position to panic about their lack of business so far this summer. The Gunners have been Manchester City's closest challengers to the Premier League title in the last two campaigns and have built a squad that is becoming increasingly difficult to improve.

That said, the Gunners have still been linked to a number of names, with Riccardo Calafiori the most prominent name currently stealing the headlines. The Italian was a standout in an otherwise underwhelming Euro 2024 tournament for Italy as they crashed out at the last 16 stage. Following an impressive Serie A campaign with Bologna, who caused a major upset by qualifying for the Champions League, Calafiori could now get Arsenal's summer business off to a flying start.

Away from the defender, meanwhile, the North London club could reportedly sign a new backup for Raya this summer, with Aaron Ramsdale's future still in doubt in search of a starting place elsewhere.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal could now make a move for Joan Garcia from Espanyol this summer, with the 'keeper valued at up to £21m. They could also get one over on North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, given that the shot-stopper was reportedly tempted to join the Lilywhites just last month.

What's more, Romano revealed that Arsenal goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana appreciates Garcia, telling GiveMeSport: “Arsenal could consider the possibility to bring in Bentley or maybe another option, like Joan Garcia, who is really appreciated by Inaki Cana, their goalkeeping coach.

"He already wanted to bring David Raya to the club, which was a very successful move, so they could also follow him once again when it's time to decide who is the player they want.”

Garcia can prove Cana right

It's a positive sign that Arsenal coach Cana appreciates Garcia as the Gunners look to replace Ramsdale and find a new number two for Raya. The goalkeeper coach already proved his worth by backing Raya and could now be proved right once again by Garcia, who is more than capable of replacing Ramsdale.

League stats Per 90 23/24 (Fbref) Joan Garcia Aaron Ramsdale Saves 2.36 1.50 Save Percentage 82.5% 64.3% Clean Sheets 8 2 Minutes 1,260 540

Described as "Raya 2.0" by Ben Mattinson, Garcia's save percentage instantly stands out against Ramsdale and perhaps highlights the direction that Mikel Arteta wants to head towards when it comes to his goalkeeping departure.

As the summer transfer window goes on, the domino effect that could take place at Arsenal regarding their shot-stoppers will certainly be one to watch.