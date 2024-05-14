Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal are "100%" going to make a key signing this summer to replace a £120,000-a-week star.

Arsenal players up for sale as Edu looks to fund transfers

The Gunners could offload a host of academy graduates and surplus members of Mikel Arteta's squad when the transfer window reopens, as sporting director Edu seeks to garner more funds for Arsenal's transfer kitty.

There are also the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules to take into consideration, with Arsenal reporting a £52.1 million loss in their latest financial accounts. While this isn't considered huge by comparison to the likes of Aston Villa and Chelsea, who announced far greater deficits earlier this year, Arsenal will still want to err on the side of caution.

Arsenal splashed over £200 million on new recruits in 2023, including the £105 million club-record signing of Declan Rice, and some reports have even suggested Edu could be set for a record summer transfer window spend this year.

Arsenal's most expensive signings of all time Price tag (via FFC) Declan Rice €116m Nicolas Pepe €80m Kai Havertz €75m Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang €63.75m Ben White €58.5m

To fund such lavish investment in their bid to back Arteta, like a potential move for Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes, there have been claims that Arsenal are ready to sell Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson and Emile-Smith Rowe. The trio's exit for cash would go down as pure profit in the eyes of PSR, as all three graduated from the Hale End academy.

Uncertainty also surrounds the futures of both Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey as they attract Saudi interest, so it will be very interesting to see what happens with the duo who earn a combined £465,000-per-week at the Emirates Stadium.

Another player who now seems set to leave this summer is goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. The England international has been relegated to a bit-part role as David Raya's back up, despite spending the previous few years as Arteta's undisputed number one.

On around £120,000-per-week, it makes little sense to have a number two on that significant wage, so it may be best to let the 25-year-old leave, as he also seeks more game time. It is believed Ramsdale has an agreement with Arsenal he can leave this summer, and now Romano has given his own update on the situation.

Arsenal will "100%" sign new goalkeeper to replace Ramsdale

Speaking to CaughtOffside, Romano claims Arsenal will "100%" sign a new back up keeper to replace Ramsdale this summer.

“With Aaron Ramsdale’s future in doubt, Arsenal will also 100% bring in a new backup goalkeeper this summer,” Romano said.

“One name being mentioned is former Gunners ‘keeper Wojciech Szczesny, but my understanding is that Szczesny has not clarified his situation with Juventus at this stage. Juventus like Monza goalkeeper Di Gregorio but nothing is decided yet, so also for Szczesny it’s all quiet so far.”