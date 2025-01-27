Aston Villa and NSWE have submitted a proposal to sign a “superb” star who Unai Emery knows well, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans have already brought in two new players this month in the form of Donyell Malen and Andres Garcia, and in the process, they have also said goodbye to Diego Carlos, who has joined Turkish giants Fenerbahce on a permanent basis.

As Carlos has now left, Villa have been linked with a move for Loic Bade, but while a potential deal has hit a snag in recent days, reports have emerged that they could be about to make a new offer.

Carlos may not be the only departure from Villa Park this month, as Jhon Duran is continuing to be linked with a move away. Paris Saint-Germain are the latest team to show a significant interest in the forward, and given they are only willing to offer as much as £59 million, they are now willing to throw Marco Asensio in the mix to sweeten the deal.

The exit talk doesn’t stop there for the Premier League side, as Florian Plettenberg has reported that Bayer Leverkusen are working on a deal to sign Emiliano Buendia. The Argentine has fallen down the pecking order at Villa Park, and Xabi Alonso is keen to bring him to Germany.

However, David Ornstein has reported that Buendia has reached an agreement with Villa to extend his contract by one year, as the Villans are not willing to sanction a permanent exit this month.

Aston Villa submit proposal to sign "superb" star

Bade is not the only defender on Villa’s radar, as according to Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa are in talks to sign a new defender, and Juan Foyth is one of their main targets.

Romano reports that Villa have sent their initial proposal to La Liga side Villarreal already, and he is someone who knows the Premier League, as he played for Tottenham Hotspur between 2017 and 2021. It is unclear how much Foyth would cost the Midlands side, but he is under contract until 2026, so the Spanish side could be open to a possible sale this month.

Foyth, who has been dubbed “superb” by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, is someone Emery knows very well, as the defender and manager worked together during Emery’s time at Villarreal. The 27-year-old’s arrival at Villa Park would see him join a side that already has a wealth of options in the heart of defence, as Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, and Pau Torres fight for a regular starting spot in Emery’s team.

Juan Foyth's 24/25 La Liga stats Apps 4 Starts 2 Minutes per game 48 Interceptions per game 0.8 Tackles per game 0.8 Balls recovered per 90 1.3 Clearances per game 3.8

But Foyth’s ability to play as a right-back as well as a centre-back means he would give the Villa boss more of an option when it comes to putting him into his team. Furthermore, his versatility could be a key reason why Villa are pushing to land his signature in this transfer window, as they continue to fight in the Premier League and the Champions League.