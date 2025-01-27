Aston Villa have made a move to sign a player dubbed the “next Martin Odegaard,” according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Aston Villa drop points at home with draw vs West Ham

The Villans had the chance to close the gap to the top four on Sunday afternoon, as they welcomed a West Ham United side that hadn’t won away in the league since Boxing Day. Despite taking an early lead through Jacob Ramsey, Villa were unable to see out the win, as Emerson drew the Hammers level, and that’s how it finished.

Unai Emery said after the game that he believes his side was not strong enough and didn’t have fresh legs to change the outcome of the result. Emery said: “They were pushing and got into our box and scored one goal. We didn't feel strong or the fresh legs to recover or dominate or try to score.

"We have circumstances like the injury of Tyrone Mings, and we don't have another proper centre-back. We started the second part of the season with two wins and two draws. We are very ambitious, and we want more.

"We have to keep going and focus on Wednesday, recover some players, and try to use the last week in the transfer window. We have to get our performances quality. We want to play in Europe."

As well as dropping two points, Villa was also dealt a blow as Tyrone Mings had to withdraw as he felt discomfort in his leg. However, the defender took to Instagram to give a positive update. He wrote: "I've had some serious knee injuries; this isn't one of them.”

Aston Villa make move to sign the "next Odegaard"

It has been reported that Villa are in talks to sign Juan Foyth from Villarreal and have agreed personal terms with Chelsea's Axel Disasi as Emery eyes a new defender, but he is not the only signing NSWE and Monchi could make this week

According to Romano, Aston Villa have presented their project to Rosenborg midfielder Sverre Nypan.

The 18-year-old, who currently plays for Rosenborg in Norway, has been catching the eye of several top European clubs for around 12 months now. The midfielder, who can also operate in a more advanced role, is out of contract at the end of this year, and a move to the Premier League looks like a real possibility.

As well as Villa making a move for Nypan, Arsenal and the City Group, with him joining Girona before Manchester City, have also made offers for the young star. Romano states that the decision is down to Nypan, and he will be visiting each club before making any decision.

Sverre Nypan's Rosenborg stats Apps 60 Goals 13 Assists 11

The Norway under-21 international really impressed in 2024, as he scored eight goals and recorded seven assists in 28 Eliteserien games. The City Group have dubbed Nypan as the “next Odegaard,” as he has great technical prowess and creativity, so it is no surprise that Villa have joined the race to secure his signature, making this one to watch.