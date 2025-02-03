An £80,000-a-week “leader” is ready to join Aston Villa before the transfer window closes at 11pm tonight, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Aston Villa transfer news

It has been a busy end to the transfer window for the Villans, as they have seen Jhon Duran leave to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr and have added Marcus Rashford on loan for the rest of the season from Manchester United and are also close to bringing Marco Asensio in from Paris Saint-Germain.

Villa announced they had completed the loan signing of Rashford on Sunday evening, with the Midlands side covering the majority of his wages and having a £40 million buy option. After the deal was announced, Rashford took to Instagram to state that it was an “easy decision” to join Villa as he just wants “to play football.”

Rashford wrote: “I would like to thank Manchester United and Aston Villa for making this loan deal happen. I was lucky to have a few clubs approach me, but Aston Villa was an easy decision - I really admire the way that Aston Villa have been playing this season and the managers’ ambitions. I just want to play football and am excited to get started. I wish everyone at Manchester United all the best for the rest of the season.”

As well as Rashford, Asensio is also joining Unai Emery’s side, but his deal is just a straight loan from the French Champions, but David Ornstein has reported that PSG would be open to extending Asensio’s time at Villa if the Premier League side wanted to.

£80k-p/w “leader” wants to join Aston Villa

Rashford and Asensio may not be the only new arrivals at Villa Park, as according to Romano, Chelsea defender Axel Disasi wants to join Aston Villa after agreeing terms with the Midlands side.

Romano has reported that Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a loan deal with Chelsea to sign the defender, with no buy option included. However, Disasi is not accepting the move to Spurs because, as mentioned, he’s agreed terms with Villa. But a move to Villa Park for Disasi appears difficult, as Chelsea have no intention of letting him join Emery’s side, as they are seen as competitors for a place in next season’s Champions League.

The 26-year-old, who has been labelled a “leader” in the past, has been at Stamford Bridge since August 2023, and despite being a regular in the side last season, he has fallen out of favour under Enzo Maresca in this campaign. Disasi has played just six games in the Premier League, four of which have come as starts, and given he is under contract until 2029, it may make a deal difficult to do.

Axel Disasi's 24/25 Premier League stats Apps 6 Starts 4 Goals 1 Clean Sheets 1 Interceptions per game 0.3 Tackles per game 1.2 Balls recovered per 90 2.5 Clearances per game 1.7

Villa are in the market for a centre-back, as they have seen Diego Carlos leave to join Fenerbahce, whereas Tyrone Mings has picked up an injury after only returning to the matchday squad. Ezri Konsa is Villa’s only recognised centre-back fit and available at this moment in time, so ideally, Emery will want to bring in another centre-back before the window slams shut. Disasi, who earns £80,000 a week at Stamford Bridge, also being able to play at right-back means he can provide more cover throughout the season, but a deal looks tricky with the Blues.