Chelsea have largely flattered to deceive over the past couple of campaigns but Enzo Maresca's appointment has suggested that the sun could yet shine on Todd Boehly and Co's era at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have been active in the transfer market over the past several weeks but the savvy operating that has been a staple of the club's success over the past few decades has been on full show too, with Ian Maatsen sold to Aston Villa for £35m, Lewis Hall's move to Newcastle United finalised for £28m and Ipswich Town sealing Omari Hutchinson for £20m.

That's around £83m from the sales of fringe stars, none of whom played a significant role in Mauricio Pochettino's first team last season.

A series of signings have already been made, but despite welcoming Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer after his contract with Fulham expired, Chelsea are considering launching a big bid for another Premier League titan.

Chelsea eyeing defender

Thiago Silva concluded his iconic stint in west London this summer, with the 39-year-old moving back to Brazil to complete the twilight phase of his glittering career.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, Nottingham Forest centre-half Murillo has been earmarked as the dream successor, though there are reservations over meeting Nuno Espirito Santo's side's £60m demands.

It's stated that they have initiated talks with Forest in an attempt to understand what it could take to sign the Brazilian.

Why Chelsea should sign Murillo

Speak to a Forest fan about Murillo's quality, and you shall receive a weighty tome detailing exactly why the 22-year-old is on the way to the very top of the game.

Murillo is not your typical defender, ranking among the top 3% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for clearances per 90 but also among the top 15% for assists and the top 2% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref.

Successful take-ons, effectively, denote a player's success in dribbling past an opponent with the ball at their feet. This speaks of Murillo's athletically robust edge and his modern-tailored style, something that would make him a treasure for a top-aspiring team like Chelsea's.

He's not just a forward spring either, earning Forest's Player of the Season award following his aggressive, combative and commanding performances. He averaged 1.6 tackles, 5.8 clearances and 4.6 ball recoveries per game, as per Sofascore.

A ball recovery is defined by the number of loose balls recovered by a player.

As a result, the “exceptional” centre-back, as hailed by analyst Ben Mattinson, could even prove to be the making of Moises Caicedo, who showcased his elite qualities at Stamford Bridge last season but undoubtedly has much more to give.

Moises Caicedo: Premier League Stats Statistics 2022/23 2023/24 Matches played 37 35 Matches started 34 33 Goals 1 1 Assists 1 3 Pass completion 89% 91% Key passes per game 1.2 0.7 Ball recoveries per game 7.1 5.7 Dribbles per game 0.8 0.7 Tackles per game 2.7 2.6 Interceptions per game 1.5 1.1 Duels won per game 5.9 5.6 Stats via Sofascore

Chelsea beat Liverpool to the 22-year-old Ecuadorian's signature one year ago, signing him from Brighton & Hove Albion for a British-record £115m.

But after taking a look at the table above, it's clear that he hasn't actually lifted himself to the next level after moving to the capital, less creative and seemingly less active at Chelsea. He is making fewer dribbles, winning fewer duels and a great deal fewer ball recoveries, and that's in spite of the amount of defensive work Pochettino's side were forced to do last term.

By placing Murillo behind him, therefore, driving forwards and looking to influence progressive play positively, Chelsea could hit the level of dynamism needed to make Maresca's system purr.