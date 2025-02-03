Stamford Bridge might play host to West Ham United in the Premier League this evening, but Chelsea fans are sure to be equally gripped by transfer news as deadline day kicks off.

The Blues have cultivated a reputation for big investments under Todd Boehly and co but Enzo Maresca hasn't actually welcomed anyone to the first-team fold this month.

Exit news has dominated. Except, Chelsea are always on the prowl for a fresh face, and might just be gearing up to complete a stunning D-day move. It's a road they've trodden not too long ago.

Chelsea lining up deadline day swoop

Joao Felix, Renato Veiga, Axel Disasi and Christopher Nkunku may all be plying their football away from west London before the day is up. Carney Chukwuemeka is also on the brink of completing a loan move to Borussia Dortmund.

Maresca is eager to bring a new centre-midfielder into the mix, however, and has urged BlueCo to set their affluent sights on Manchester City youngster Nico O'Reilly, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

This follows an enquiry for Saint Etienne star Mathis Amougou, confirming that Chelsea want a fresh dimension in the middle of the park to boost their challenge across three fronts this season.

Why Nico O'Reilly could become a star

Over the past decade or so, Manchester City's churning production belt has established itself among Europe's elite youth factories. Chelsea picked the ripest fruit of this system, signing Cole Palmer for £42.5m in August 2023.

Palmer's talent was patent, and it's safe to say that Chelsea have received bang for their buck. Open and peer past the lid of O'Reilly's youthful potential, and you get the sense that they could repeat a shrewd trick with this one.

Pep Guardiola hailed him as "another talent we trust a lot" after a handful of promising displays this season, featuring six times for the first team and bagging a well-worked goal against Salford in the 8-0 FA Cup thrashing.

Nico O'Reilly - Career Stats by Position (all levels) Position Apps Goals Assists Attacking midfield 39 13 11 Central midfield 29 10 6 Centre-forward 9 3 2 Centre-back 1 1 0 Defensive midfield 1 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

It's a truism for youngsters that they will play across sundry tactical roles as they find their feet, and while Maresca - who won the Premier League 2 with City's youth brood in 2020/21 - will relish the accommodating tactical fabric, it's clear that O'Reilly's flair and skilful approach would see him thrive in a roving midfield role - especially when buttressed by Moises Caicedo at six.

Romano has rubber-stamped Chelsea's interest, but TEAMtalk have also chipped in on the news and reiterated Blues' interest in Kobbie Mainoo. Top talent, dynamic, powerful, but Mainoo has been transfer-listed at £70m by the Red Devils and this has understandably dissuaded the capital-based side.

O'Reilly might not have really broken the water surface of his potential but he's certainly got the ability to eclipse someone like Mainoo and become a superstar of the English game.

With a rangy physique and an easy-limbed gait, the teenage talent could be the perfect signing for Stamford Bridge, already showing versatility that many seniors fail to muster with such balance and style.

Mainoo will no doubt pride himself on being a complete-skilled midfielder, and rightly so. But the 6 foot 2 O'Reilly has it all and more. As per Sofascore, he won eight of ten contested duels against Salford, made four tackles and completed both of his dribbles.

It's only Salford, deniers decry. But once upon a time, Palmer was feeding off scraps under Guardiola's wing, waiting to be given a proper chance to show what he's made of.

Chelsea must take a leaf from their own book here, strengthening themselves and weakening a rival simultaneously. Palmer's wreaking havoc in Chelsea blue, and O'Reilly could be the latest to thrive from such a switch, ensuring that Maresca forgets the name Mainoo in an instant.