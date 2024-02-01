Ange Postecoglou has stressed that his Tottenham Hotspur side are done and dusted regarding business in the January transfer window, but a last-gasp bid could yet materialise.

The crux of Spurs' problems have been solved through the acquisitions of Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner but there is certainly room for another player, with Fabrizio Romano himself speaking on the possibility of another signing.

Spurs transfer news - deadline day

The esteemed transfer specialist - speaking to GIVEMESPORT - has confirmed that Aston Villa star Jacob Ramsey is a "player of interest" as the transfer window draws to a close.

A few days ago, The Athletic's David Ornstein revealed that Tottenham have joined Bayern Munich and Newcastle United in pressing for the 22-year-old's signature.

The Villans, who don't want to sell, need to stay compliant with Profit and Sustainability rules and a ballpark figure of £50m has been mooted.

Imagine Jacob Ramsey & Rodrigo Bentancur

Ramsey has spent much of the 2023/24 campaign ebbing and flowing from fitness but is undoubtedly an exciting player and has even been predicted to bloom into a “top-class” Premier League player by pundit Jamie Carragher.

Last year, however, Ramsey grew into his skin as a starring member of Aston Villa's squad and posted six goals and seven assists across 21 starts in the top-flight, as per Sofascore, completing 84% of his passes, averaging 1.2 key passes, 2.0 tackles and 4.6 successful duels per game.

A dynamic and intelligent player, endowed with slick interchangeability in his play, Ramsey ranks among the top 5% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals and assists both and the top 3% for progressive carries per 90, as per FBref.

A "fantastic" player, as has been claimed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Ramsey could flourish at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but he would need a sturdy bedrock to keep a hold of the engine room and allow him to strut his stuff - luckily, Postecoglou can offer such a partner in Rodrigo Bentancur.

Having finally put 2023's injury issues behind him, Bentancur, aged 26, has started the past four matches in succession and has been vital with his all-encompassing midfield work.

Rodrigo Bentancur: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Passing Discipline Blocking Intercepting Tackling Source: WhoScored

By protecting the rearguard and allowing Ramsey to wreak havoc between the lines, pushing toward the danger area and combining with the likes of Heung-min Son and James Maddison, Postecoglou could add yet another layer of dynamism to his protean unit.

Bentancur's goalscoring instinct isn't to be sniffed at either - as his six goals last season can attest to - and Ramsey could use his creativity to hand the Uruguayan a steady supply of supplementation when venturing forward.

Indeed, the £75k-per-week ace has been dubbed a "technically immense" player by broadcaster Adam Smith and could use such sublime skills to hand his side an even greater chance of realising success this season and clinching a spot back in the Champions League.