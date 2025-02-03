Crystal Palace have reached a transfer agreement to sign an “underrated” new player on deadline day, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Crystal Palace transfer news

It could be a busy end to the transfer window for the Eagles, as Oliver Glasner pushes the hierarchy to get deals over the line as he looks to strengthen his Palace squad in multiple positions.

One player the Premier League side have their eye on signing is Manchester City midfielder James McAtee. Palace are on “red alert” in the race to sign the attacking midfielder after Bayer Leverkusen pulled out of a deal last week after signing Emiliano Buendia. It is unclear if City will be open to letting McAtee leave before the transfer window closes, but Palace could look to test their resolve.

As well as McAtee, the South Londoners are in the market for a new central defender after Trevoh Chalobah’s loan spell was ended by Chelsea earlier this month. According to reports, Palace are weighing up a move to sign Tiago Djalo before the 11pm deadline. The defender would need to be recalled by Juventus from his loan spell at Porto before a move to Selhurst Park can happen.

Christos Tzolis is another player who has emerged on Palace’s radar in recent days, as they have yet to find a replacement for Michael Olise, who joined Bayern Munich in the summer. However, the Eagles face stiff competition for Tzolis, as Wolves and Everton are also interested in signing the attacker.

Crystal Palace reach agreement to sign £200k-p/w ace

McAtee, Djalo, and Tzolis may be players to keep an eye on in the final few hours of the transfer window, but there is one player who looks certain to arrive at Selhurst Park in the next few hours. According to Romano, Crystal Palace have reached an agreement to sign Ben Chilwell on loan from Chelsea.

Romano reports that the agreement is a straight loan deal, with Chilwell joining the Eagles until June. The defender is ready to accept the move with his medical taking place on Monday and an expectation that it will all be completed before the deadline.

This move comes as Chilwell, who earns £200,000 a week at Stamford Bridge, has been frozen out at Chelsea. The 28-year-old has played just once for the Blues this season, and that was 45 minutes in the Carabao Cup against Barrow. The Englishman was not registered for the Europa Conference League and has failed to make any Premier League squad.

Ben Chilwell's Premier League stats Apps 169 Goals 12 Assists 18

Chilwell, who has been described as being “underrated” by Youtuber and podcaster Laurenz Vescoli, is under contract at Chelsea until 2027, so he will still have two years to run on his contract at Stamford Bridge after this loan, but a permanent move to Palace could be on the cards depending on how the loan goes.

The Eagles wanted to bring in a new left-back to provide cover and competition to Tyrick Mitchell, who is their only recognised player in that position, and Chilwell is set to be that man.