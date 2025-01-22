Ipswich Town have agreed another January signing for manager Kieran McKenna, with a move now imminent as per Fabrizio Romano.

Ipswich Town’s January signings so far

The Tractor Boys suffered their heaviest defeat of the Premier League campaign last time out, losing 6-0 against Manchester City at Portman Road.

McKenna admitted it was “painful” for his side, who are now back in the relegation zone alongside fellow promoted sides Leicester City and Southampton.

"Painful game for us. Beaten by a world-class side and they were too good for us. Positives the early parts of the game, but after the first goal they hit top form and top confidence - we weren't able to find a response.

"They were outstanding and when that's the case the gulf between us was too much on the day. Once they got the first goal they played really well, our confidence did drop and they caused us a lot of promise individually.

"The players showed some good character in the last 25 minutes. In a difficult moment in the last 20 minutes they regrouped well. We had to take our medicine and work hard to stop Man City."

Ipswich have been making winter window additions to give McKenna’s side every chance of securing a second top-flight season, though, with Ben Godfrey joining on loan from Atalanta and Jaden Philogene signing permanently from Aston Villa.

Talking after signing, Philogene told Ipswich’s official website: “I’m excited to be here and I know there are great players in the squad. I just want to play as much as possible. As a player I like to dribble and link up play and provide goals and assists. I’m looking forward to it.”

There were reports that McKenna and Ipswich could make up to five signings this month, should all go to plan, and it looks as if a third incoming has now been agreed.

Ipswich Town agree Julio Enciso deal

Ipswich have been linked with a move for Brighton & Hove Albion attacking midfielder Julio Enciso in recent days, and a move has gathered pace in the last 24 hours.

Taking to X on Tuesday evening, transfer expert Romano revealed that Enciso to Ipswich is a ‘done deal’ on loan until the end of the season, although there is no option to buy included in the transfer.

The 20-year-old can play as an attacking midfielder, second striker or left winger and is valued at a career-high €22m by Transfermarkt.

A Paraguay international, called “special” in the media, has made 57 senior appearances for Brighton, scoring five times and providing six assists in all competitions.

He should provide a versatile attacking option for the remainder of the season, and if Enciso can replicate goals like the one he scored against Manchester City, Ipswich would have made a shrewd loan signing.