Leeds United have been handed a fresh update on the future of one of their stars this summer, courtesy of transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Leeds fighting for promotion

Daniel Farke's side are currently locked in a mammoth battle for Championship promotion, with Leeds sitting third and a point outside the automatic promotion spots.

One win in their last five games has left them an outside bet for automatic promotion, with a clash against in-form Southampton still to come in the final three games of the season and Leeds needing to bank on Leicester City or Ipswich Town dropping points between now and the end of the campaign.

Should they end up missing out on promotion entirely, Farke and co could well have to change their summer plans, and it may have a major impact on their squad for next season.

Romano makes claim on Summerville's Leeds future

Now, Leeds could be set for a Raphinha repeat as several clubs circle around impressive winger Crysencio Summerville ahead of a potential move away from the club this summer.

The 22-year-old winger, valued at £45m at Elland Road, has been a key part of Leeds' promotion run this season, racking up 17 goals and grabbing eight assists in 40 Championship outings to help them to third in the table.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with the Dutchman scooping the Championship Player of the Year award and being strongly linked with a move to Premier League giants Liverpool and Chelsea this summer among other clubs.

Any sale may have to be close to a record fee for Leeds, which currently sits at the £50m that they received from Barcelona for Raphinha in the summer of 2022.

Leeds United record sales Player Club joined Year Fee Raphinha Barcelona 2022 £50m Kalvin Phillips Manchester City 2022 £45m Rio Ferdinand Manchester United 2002 £40m Tyler Adams Bournemouth 2023 £23m Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth 2024 £20m

Now, transfer guru Romano has provided the latest on the situation, speaking to GiveMeSport. The journalist was not optimistic for the Championship side, revealing that he felt Leeds may be fighting a losing battle given the ability Summerville has shown at Elland Road this season, though he feels sure Leeds and the 49ers Enterprises will do their best to keep him.

“It will be difficult for Leeds to keep hold of Summerville. I'm sure Leeds will try. Leeds will speak to the player and his representatives to find a way to keep the player at the club. But it won't be easy because many important clubs in England are keeping a close eye on his performances. So, I think it will be difficult, but it’s still open, so let's give Leeds their options to keep the boy at the club.”

Should Leeds fail to secure promotion, it feels certain that the Dutchman would leave the Elland Road outfit, though he may opt to stay for another season of first-team football if they were to find themselves in the top flight once more.