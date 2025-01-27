Leicester City have received transfer offers worth more than £4 million to sell one of their players before the deadline, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Leicester transfer news

It has been a quiet January transfer window for the Foxes so far, as while they have made one signing in Woyo Coulibaly, it has been quiet in terms of other potential arrivals. Leicester have just sold Tom Cannon to Sheffield United for a hefty price, so that could now allow the Premier League side to enter the transfer market.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has revealed that they are looking at options to possibly strengthen the squad, saying: “We are looking at options within the possibility to strengthen the squad, and also this deal with Tom [Cannon] is part of that situation. So, we are addressing that and are looking at players to strengthen the team within the possibilities that are there at the moment."

Cannon’s move to Bramall Lane has freed up money, and it’s been reported that Leicester have now made a move to sign Strahinja Pavlovic from AC Milan. The 6 foot 4 player is a defender by trade, and since joining Milan in the summer transfer window, he has struggled to make an impact. But given Leicester’s poor defensive performances, van Nistelrooy will hope Pavlovic’s potential arrival can help improve their defensive flaws.

Leicester receive £4m+ transfer offer to sell 23 y/o ace

As arrivals will be a priority for the Foxes, there could also be another departure on the cards, as Romano reports that Bundesliga side Hoffenheim have made 'multiple offers' for Leicester’s Luke Thomas.

Romano adds that those offers from the German side are believed to be around €5 million, which is £4.2m. However, those offers are yet to convince the Premier League side to sell the defender and as of yet are not willing to sanction a sale.

The 23-year-old came through the academy at the King Power Stadium and has played 90 times for the club’s first team in various competitions. However, he has only featured twice for the Foxes in the Premier League this season, 90 minutes against Brentford in November and 90 minutes against Aston Villa earlier this month under Van Nistelrooy. Thomas hasn’t featured for Leicester since, and with his contract up in 2026, a move this month could suit all parties.

Luke Thomas' 24/25 Premier League stats Apps 2 Starts 2 Key passes 0.5 Interceptions per game 1.0 Tackles per game 2.5 Balls recovered per 90 3.5 Dribbled past per 90 1.0 Clearances per game 1.5

Thomas has had recent loan spells with Sheffield United and Middlesbrough, but he has been unable to show it at Leicester, and that is despite him being a key performer under ex-manager Brendan Rodgers, who once labelled him “brilliant” after a Carabao Cup game against Liverpool.

Rodgers said: “I said to him afterwards that he was brilliant during the game. He’s developing so well. It’s another great experience for him. The atmosphere was great, as it always is at Anfield. It was a really good game. It was unfortunate for him to miss the penalty, but in the game he was exceptional. He’s a tough boy, and he will move on.”