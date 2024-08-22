They've left it late this summer, but Manchester City could reportedly welcome a replacement for Julian Alvarez after securing the return of Ilkay Gundogan before the transfer window slams shut.

Man City transfer news

Fresh from making history with a fourth consecutive Premier League title win, Manchester City suffered a surprising exit when Alvarez left for Atletico Madrid in an attempt to emerge out of Erling Haaland's shadow to become the main man elsewhere. The Argentine's exit worth a reported £82m has at least opened the door for incomings, and a monumental return for Gundogan.

The German bid an emotional farewell just one year ago but is now set to make his return in a shock departure from Barcelona. At 33 years old, he will add a wealth of experience in his second stint in Manchester on top of his invaluable knack for important goals.

Meanwhile, as a familiar face arrives, the Cityzens have reportedly turned their attention towards replacing Alvarez. According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have held initial talks to sign Kyogo Furuhashi from Celtic in the final days of the transfer window and are considering a move to welcome the forward, who can also play on either wing.

"Manchester City are considering a move for Kyogo Furuhashi from Celtic, one of the options for winger position. Initial talks took place this week as @hughmurray1894 and @samlee reported. City want to get Ilkay Gundogan deal done as priority and then decide on winger."

That said, Celtic could prove to be tough negotiators, given how stubborn they've been in Atalanta's pursuit of Matt O'Riley, sticking to their £25m valuation amid a number of reported offers from the Serie A club.

Man City could be wise to sign "excellent" Kyogo

In a deal that is unlikely to break the bank, for their standards, Kyogo would be an impressive addition to Pep Guardiola's squad. At 29 years old, even as a stop-gap replacement for Alvarez, the Japan international could do an adequate job as a proven goalscorer with 144 goals for club and country to his name.

Brendan Rodgers was full of praise for his forward last season after he scored and assisted in a 3-1 win over St Johnstone, saying via STV News: “Adam (Idah) has been very good when he came in and that is what Kyogo and every player needs. They need competition. But I thought he was bright, his movement was good. Sharp.

“He was very brave at the first goal. He makes a run and comes back onside and obviously some strikers would maybe move their head out of the way with the keeper coming through but he didn’t and he scored the goal. And it was a great cross for the second one. He was excellent.”