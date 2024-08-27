Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign an international "monster" who has the same agent as Leny Yoro, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd signings so far

The Red Devils, under new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and sporting director Dan Ashworth, have enjoyed a productive first transfer window at Old Trafford, bringing in four new first-team players for Erik ten Hag.

Striker Joshua Zirkzee was the first signing of the INEOS era, joining from Bologna. He instantly made himself a hero on the opening day of the Premier League season too, scoring the winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Fulham. Next to arrive was Yoro from Lille, however, the teenage centre-back suffered a serious injury in pre-season and is awaiting his competitive debut for the club as a result.

More defenders arrived after Yoro in Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, who both signed from Bayern Munich and have featured in the opening games of the season.

In recent weeks, attention has been on a new midfield addition, with Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte being the top target for the Red Devils. However, there have been some alternative targets, such as Ederson from Atalanta and Youssouf Fofana of AS Monaco.

Now, though, it looks as if United won’t need to worry about Ederson or Fofana, with a breakthrough made regarding Ugarte.

Man Utd agree Manuel Ugarte deal – Fabrizio Romano

It now looks as if the transfer saga between Man Utd, PSG and Ugarte looks set to be finalised, with Romano taking to X on Tuesday to share a big development. The transfer expert said that Man Utd and PSG have agreed a total deal worth €60m (£50.6m), adding that personal terms won’t be an issue as they were agreed last month.

This will come as a big boost for everyone associated with the club, striking an agreement for a long-term target with days to spare before the deadline closes.

Ugarte, who actually shares the same agent as summer signing Yoro, is 23 years of age and is a Uruguay international. Primarily a holding midfielder, he has been called a “defensive monster” by Statman Dave and ranks highly for a number of defensive stats.

Ugarte FBref Scout Report Stats Per 90 Percentile Tackles 4.21 Top 1% Tackles + Interceptions 6.23 Top 1% Tackles Won 2.37 Top 2% Interceptions 2.02 Top 2% Pass completion 91.1% Top 5% All Stats via FBref

Therefore, Ugarte could possibly be seen as a long-term replacement at Old Trafford for Casemiro, possibly forming a partnership with Kobbie Mainoo from the off.