Manchester United have made root-and-branch changes this summer but INEOS have kept Erik ten Hag instated in the dugout with the Dutch manager winning silverware in both of his first two campaigns at the helm.

There's no hiding from the fact that the Old Trafford side flattered to deceive last season, but injuries were rife and United battled through adversity to beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final, salvaging Europa League football following a bleak eighth-place finish in the Premier League.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has given the green light for a summer of sweeping transfer changes, with Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane among the high-profile, high-earning stars to have been released. Matthijs De Ligt is closing on a transfer from Bayern Munich to fortify the rearguard, while an exciting rising star is being targetted to replace Martial, whose incessant injury troubles have limited him to a portion of his potential at the Theatre.

Now, David Ornstein has provided an exciting update on the transfer pursuit of that latter player.

Man Utd close in on exciting signing

Ornstein has revealed that Man United are accelerating their interest in Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, with personal terms now already agreed.

A deal is close but the two teams have to agree on a transfer fee.

The 23-year-old Zirkzee, instrumental as Bologna qualified for the Champions League last term, has a €40m (£34m) release clause in his contract and would be open to the move, though the Red Devils are still deliberating over paying such a sum.

What Joshua Zirkzee would bring to Man Utd

Zirkzee only scored 12 goals across 37 matches in all competitions for Bologna last season but he also racked up seven assists. Dynamic and versatile, the Dutchman is not the kind of player to be defined by his seasonal haul.

Joshua Zirkzee: Serie A 23/24 Stats Statistics 2022/23 2023/24 Matches played 19 34 Matches started 5 32 Goals 2 11 Assists 2 5 Big chances missed 4 4 Big chances created 2 11 Pass completion 78% 78% Key passes per game 0.8 1.3 Dribbles per game 0.8 1.5 Recoveries per game 2.1 3.0 Duels won per game 2.2 4.1 Stats via Sofascore

But even so, Zirkzee came on leaps and bounds last season after initially struggling in Italy following his €8.5m (about £7m) transfer from Bayern Munich in 2022. His maiden Serie A term was blotched by injuries and he eclipsed almost every metric during the 2023/24 year.

Take note of Zirkzee's four big chances missed in the league last season. His 11-goal total isn't exactly the most awe-inspiring number but such a stat only speaks highly of his clinical ability.

Rasmus Hojlund, for example, scored ten goals from 25 Premier League matches for Man United during his first year in England, though the 21-year-old missed 13 big chances and clearly has much to learn in regard to sharpness and composure.

Zirkzee, conversely, plays with gusto, breezing through the lines and blending his variegated skills to resounding effect, creating chances for his peers just as often as he strikes on goal himself.

Premier League 23/24: Most Big Chances Created Rank Player Apps # 1. Mohamed Salah 32 22 2. Kevin De Bruyne 18 21 2. Bruno Fernandes 35 21 4. Son Heung-min 35 20 Stats via Premier League

Ten Hag's team were strapped for service too often last year, with Hojlund and Marcus Rashford both struggling to reach impressive goal tallies and while Bruno Fernandes created the joint-second-most big chances in the Premier League, a forward of Zirkzee's fluidity could pay dividends.

Why Zirkzee is "so similar" to Harry Kane

Zirkzee stands at 6 foot 4 but belies his lofty frame with a sharp nimbleness, weaving around the attacking third and actually being praised for his "intelligent movement" by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

As per FBref, he actually ranked among the top 14% of forwards in Serie A last season for pass completion, the top 17% for passes attempted and progressive passes and the top 11% for successful take-ons and clearances per 90.

His creativity and roundedness could make him the perfect conduit to get the likes of Hojlund firing next season while maintaining an impressive goal threat of his own - and given that he matches up against long-time Man United transfer target Harry Kane, he could be a dream.

Kane is one of the finest strikers of his generation, behind only Alan Shearer in the all-time Premier League scoring charts with 213 goals from 320 appearances. He moved to Bayern Munich one year ago, and while he didn't win anything with Die Roten, the England skipper posted 44 goals and 12 assists over 45 fixtures.

But what makes Kane such an almighty weapon is his brilliant, far-spreading skill set, and given that analyst Ben Mattinson has said that Zirkzee is "so similar" to the 30-year-old given his playmaking prowess and electric dynamism, it could be a real bonus for Ten Hag's team.

Kane, indeed, would be the perfect player to help connect the Man United team together and enhance the fluency, ranking among the top 10% of centre-forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists and the top 11% for progressive passes per 90.

Former AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli has noted the Dutch striker's "physicality and quality" in the final third and waxed lyrical over his skill set, remarking that "he has everything" one could need in a focal frontman.

Having made significant strides in his development last year, Zirkzee is now ready to make the move to the Premier League, where his fluid style of play could see him cement a place in Man United's team that would raise the games of those around him, providing Ten Hag with his very own version of Kane.