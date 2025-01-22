Manchester United have made a bid worth more than £20m to sign a versatile new player for Ruben Amorim, and he’s keen on a move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd transfer rumours

The Red Devils and INOES are yet to make a marquee first-team signing in 2025, despite there being plenty of rumours regarding potential incomings.

Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande has been mooted as a target with Amorim requesting the services of the centre-back and those in Manchester reportedly preparing a £50m+ offer. Elsewhere, United have "expressed concrete interest" in Borussia Dortmund forward Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, who was previously on the books of Manchester City.

However, there are also a plethora of stars who could depart Old Trafford before the February 3 deadline. Marcus Rashford continues to be linked with numerous clubs across Europe, with his preferred destination being a move to Barcelona.

Antony looks set to be closing in on a loan move to Real Betis, whereas Alejandro Garnacho is of permanent interest to Serie A side Napoli. Tyrell Malacia is another who could depart in the coming days, with left-back continuing to be a problem area at Old Trafford.

Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester as INEOS look to solve that area of the pitch in Amorim’s 3-4-3 system, and a new update has now emerged.

Man Utd make offer to sign Patrick Dorgu

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd have sent a formal bid to sign Dorgu from Lecce. The financial package sent by the Red Devils to the Serie A side was worth €27m (£22.8m) plus add-ons, however, that has seemingly been rejected by Lecce.

Dorgu is also wanted by Napoli ahead of the summer, however, the player is keen on a move to Old Trafford.

The 20-year-old, already a four-cap Denmark international, can play as a left-back, left midfielder or even as a right winger, so would give Amorim a versatile option should he move to Manchester.

As per Transfermarkt, Dorgu’s market value has rocketed from €400,000 to a career-high €20m in the space of 18 months, so he appears to be a star in the making.

He’s made more than 50 senior appearances for Lecce after joining in 2023 from FC Nordsjaelland, the majority of which have come as a left-back and was hailed by international teammate Joachim Andersen, who said:

“Dorgu is an offensive back with lots of power and speed. He is left-footed, which helps us a lot. We also have VK (Victor Kristiansen), who is left-footed, but Dorgu is a bit more offensive.

“I see they [Dorgu and Morten Frendrup] have a lot of energy. They have a lot of audacity, and they are slightly different types of players than we have seen in the national team in the last several years.”