Manchester United have made a bid worth more than £20m to sign a versatile new player for Ruben Amorim, and he’s keen on a move to Old Trafford.
Man Utd transfer rumours
The Red Devils and INOES are yet to make a marquee first-team signing in 2025, despite there being plenty of rumours regarding potential incomings.
Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande has been mooted as a target with Amorim requesting the services of the centre-back and those in Manchester reportedly preparing a £50m+ offer. Elsewhere, United have "expressed concrete interest" in Borussia Dortmund forward Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, who was previously on the books of Manchester City.
Man Utd have struck gold with "generational" star worth more than Gittens
Man Utd might decide to keep their star this winter
However, there are also a plethora of stars who could depart Old Trafford before the February 3 deadline. Marcus Rashford continues to be linked with numerous clubs across Europe, with his preferred destination being a move to Barcelona.
Antony looks set to be closing in on a loan move to Real Betis, whereas Alejandro Garnacho is of permanent interest to Serie A side Napoli. Tyrell Malacia is another who could depart in the coming days, with left-back continuing to be a problem area at Old Trafford.
Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester as INEOS look to solve that area of the pitch in Amorim’s 3-4-3 system, and a new update has now emerged.
Man Utd make offer to sign Patrick Dorgu
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd have sent a formal bid to sign Dorgu from Lecce. The financial package sent by the Red Devils to the Serie A side was worth €27m (£22.8m) plus add-ons, however, that has seemingly been rejected by Lecce.
Dorgu is also wanted by Napoli ahead of the summer, however, the player is keen on a move to Old Trafford.
The 20-year-old, already a four-cap Denmark international, can play as a left-back, left midfielder or even as a right winger, so would give Amorim a versatile option should he move to Manchester.
As per Transfermarkt, Dorgu’s market value has rocketed from €400,000 to a career-high €20m in the space of 18 months, so he appears to be a star in the making.
He’s made more than 50 senior appearances for Lecce after joining in 2023 from FC Nordsjaelland, the majority of which have come as a left-back and was hailed by international teammate Joachim Andersen, who said:
“Dorgu is an offensive back with lots of power and speed. He is left-footed, which helps us a lot. We also have VK (Victor Kristiansen), who is left-footed, but Dorgu is a bit more offensive.
“I see they [Dorgu and Morten Frendrup] have a lot of energy. They have a lot of audacity, and they are slightly different types of players than we have seen in the national team in the last several years.”