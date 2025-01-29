Manchester United are also set to sign a "remarkable" youngster alongside Patrick Dorgu, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd agree deal to sign Patrick Dorgu

The Red Devils and INEOS look to be closing in on the first big-money signing of the Ruben Amorim era, with a verbal agreement in place with Lecce for left-back Patrick Dorgu.

The 20-year-old, who has been thriving in Italy in recent years, has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this month. United have made multiple bids, but it looks as if they have now made a breakthrough. If all add-ons are met, a transfer is set to be worth just under £30m.

Romano has since added that a medical for Dorgu has been booked for Thursday, January 30. However, it isn’t just Dorgu who United have been working to sign this month, with Arsenal’s Ayden Heaven also wanted in Manchester.

Romano previously revealed that it was Man Utd who were leading the race to sign the centre-back, and a development on Heaven emerged on the same day United agreed to sign Dorgu.

Man Utd also set to sign Ayden Heaven from Arsenal

Taking to X earlier on Tuesday, Romano revealed that Man Utd have booked a medical to sign Heaven, with an agreement being sealed.

Heaven, primarily a centre-back who can also play as a left-back, has been with Arsenal since 2019 where he joined from West Ham and stands at 6 foot 2. He’s been included in three Premier League matchday squads under Mikel Arteta this season and made his senior debut for the Gunners off the bench in the EFL Cup win over Preston North End. Talking about Heaven, Arteta previously praised the teenager.

"Very impressive. At 17, I don’t know how many players are able to do that on a stage like this. He’s lost a duel against one of the strongest and fastest players in the world, it can happen, but the reaction afterwards, the composure, the quality, the body language that he had were all remarkable. I’m really happy with him."

With Heaven and Dorgu just 18 and 20 respectively, United officials appear to be building for the future after recently landing the services of prolific young forward Chido Obi-Martin from Arsenal too.

Dorgu looks set to have an instant impact in Amorim’s first-team squad going off his experience in Serie A, whereas in years to come, Heaven and Obi-Martin could be starring on the biggest stage at Old Trafford too.