Sir Jim Ratcliffe could now cash in on a Manchester United “monster”, with a bid for his services received, even though Erik ten Hag wants to keep the player at Old Trafford.

Players to leave Man Utd this summer

It has been a fairly productive few months during what is INEOS’ first transfer window as co-owners of the Red Devils.

In regards to incomings, United have brought in Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro arriving from Bologna and Lille respectively, whereas deals for two teenage gems in Chido Obi Martin and Samuel Lusale from Arsenal and Crystal Palace have also been agreed.

When it comes to departures, eight players have left Old Trafford, four of which have resulted in fees being paid to Man Utd.

Man Utd summer departures New club Fee (Transfermarkt) Mason Greenwood Marseille €26m Willy Kambwala Villarreal €10m Alvaro Carreras Benfica €6m Donny van de Beek Girona €500,000 Raphael Varane Como Free Omari Forson Monza Free Anthony Martial Without club Brandon Williams Without club

Now, it looks as if another player could be on the way out before the transfer deadline later this month, one that may upset Ten Hag.

Fulham make new Scott McTominay bid

According to Romano on X, Fulham have submitted a new offer to sign Scott McTominay worth in the region of £20m. He states that the proposal is expected to be turned down, however, United could cash in for a fee close to £30m.

Reports in recent days from HITC have claimed that Ten Hag wants to keep McTominay at Old Trafford but does understand that sales have to be made for further signings.

The Scotland international has progressed through the famous Carrington academy and into a member of the first-team set up for the last seven years, making more than 250 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils.

He was called “a physical monster” by former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whereas Ten Hag hailed him following his display from the bench against Aston Villa back in February.

“This season, last season as well (McTominay made an impact), so I think he’s an example for many other players nowadays.

“There are not many players who can come from the bench and bring this energy. He’s ready for every minute, always contributing to the team. Football is a team sport and we forget that often. But Scott is the example, always giving the spirit, in the week when he is training, doing the right things, working on himself, gives max.

“He’s ready for one minute, he’s ready for 90 minutes, he’s always ready. I think it’s great to have such a player.”

Therefore, if Man Utd and Ratcliffe decide to sell McTominay, a midfield replacement will surely be required, with Manuel Ugarte of Paris Saint-Germain just one player who has been linked to come in.