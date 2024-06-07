Manchester United have been linked with a bold move for a Premier League youngster this summer as they look to address their injury problems at the back.

Man Utd eye defensive additions

The priority of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's summer transfer spree may well be in defence, where there are issues across the backline. Erik ten Hag blamed injuries for his side's eighth-placed Premier League finish, and they certainly played their part.

Both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia missed much of the season, the latter not featuring at all, leaving the Red Devils without a recognised left-back after sending loanee Sergio Reguilon back to Spurs midway through the season.

Man Utd's Premier League left-backs 2023/24 Player Games started at left-back Luke Shaw 10 Sergio Reguilon 4 Victor Lindelof 6 Diogo Dalot 12 Aaron Wan-Bissaka 5 Sofyan Amrabat 1

It meant that one of Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka or Diogo Dalot were often asked to cover, while issues at centre-back saw them without a settled backline for any significant portion of the campaign, which certainly contributed to their poor results. As a result, a left back is firmly on the shopping list this summer.

Bournemouth ace in Man Utd's sights

Now, it has emerged that Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez is among the fullbacks that the club are considering this summer. Kerkez only made the move to the south coast side last summer, penning a "long-term" contract worth £30,000 a week.

At the time, Bournemouth explained that he "was being tracked by a number of clubs in Europe", and after a strong first season in the Premier League that seems to remain the case, with Chelsea in particular having been linked with the left-back.

Part of his allure is his skillset, which has been described as "unique" by former teammate Mat Ryan, who backed him to be a success 12 months ago.

“Milos is a great boy. A crazy dude, in a good way. He is always positive and smiling,” the ex-Arsenal man explained.

“Hopefully he can develop even further in England and become even more mature. He is aggressive, powerful and has so many qualities. A unique skill set. Bournemouth is going to get stronger because of him. Milos still has a great career ahead of him.”

Now, the 20-year-old has emerged as a potential target for Ratcliffe at Manchester United.

That is according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who admitted the defender was "one of the options" being discussed, but warned that Bournemouth would ask for "big, big money".

“We already said in February, in March, that Man United were looking at left backs, and Milos Kerkez is one of the players they appreciate for that position", he claimed in his Daily Briefing.

“He’s not the only one, but is one of the options they are discussing internally and could be a solution for the summer transfer window. Also, Chelsea have scouted him, but at the moment there’s no direct contact.

“Let me say that Bournemouth would ask for big, big money. They consider him a top player so it’s not going to be an easy deal.”

With a big fee likely to be demanded, a move for Kerkez could be unlikely this summer given the amount of work required to overhaul the squad, but should departures prove lucrative, they may well opt to swoop for the Hungarian defender before the new season.