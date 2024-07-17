Highlights Manchester United swiftly signed Joshua Zirkzee to solve their attacking problems this summer.

Next up is a £52m deal for promising young defender Leny Yoro, having beat Real Madrid to agree a fee with Lille.

Yoro is poised to replace Raphael Varane, but the deal is not quite as far along as previous reports have suggested.

After completing a deal to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, Manchester United shifted their focus towards signing Leny Yoro, but now face a hold-up for his medical despite initial reports.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils finally got their summer business underway by signing Zirkzee in a deal worth a reported £37m, as Erik ten Hag looks to put an end to his side's attacking problems ahead of next season. At 23 years old and fresh from an impressive campaign in Serie A with a Bologna side who shocked Italian football by qualifying for the Champions League, the pressure will certainly be on Zirkzee to hit the ground running at Old Trafford.

After officially putting pen to paper, Zirkzee told Manchester United's official website: "Having had discussions with the manager and the leaders of the club I know how exciting the future is going to be here and I cannot wait to play my part in achieving success for Manchester United.

"I am a player who has always dedicated everything to winning; I’m ready for this next challenge, to go to another level in my career and win more trophies."

The Red Devils haven't stopped there though, having moved on and reportedly agreed a deal worth €62m (£52m) to sign Yoro from Lille. Whilst David Ornstein initially reported that the 18-year-old was on his way to Manchester to complete a medical, Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that Manchester United are still "waiting" for approval to complete that crucial next step.

The plans for the medical are in place so things can go through quickly if everything becomes agreed, but as of right now, the Red Devils have not received the full confirmation needed from Yoro's camp to go ahead with those tests.

In a frustrating twist, those at Old Trafford must now act with patience, before they finally get the chance to welcome their potential new star once those last few details are rubber stamped.

"World-class" Yoro is on his way to the top

For Manchester United to win the race for Yoro's signature ahead of Real Madrid is some statement of intent and there's not many doubts that the teenager is destined for the very top. At just 18 years old, the Frenchman will be tasked with replacing Raphael Varane and stepping into Ten Hag's side to form what the Red Devils will hope to be an impenetrable partnership with one of Harry Maguire or Lisandro Martinez next season.

League stats Per 90 23/24 (via FBref) Leny Yoro Raphael Varane Progressive Passes 2.29 3.86 Interceptions 1.21 0.98 Aerial Duels Won 1.48 1.37 Ball Recoveries 4.18 4.38

Keeping up with a serial winner in Varane at such a young age shouldn't be looked past. Described as "world-class" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Yoro, if the deal goes through, could quickly turn into one of the biggest transfers of the summer in the Premier League. Manchester United look set to make quite the statement barring any last minute hiccups.