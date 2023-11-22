Highlights Manchester United's recent form in the Premier League has been strong, despite their ongoing injury crisis.

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is reportedly on Manchester United's radar, but his current club hopes to extend his contract.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has also weighed in on the links to France star Antoine Griezmann.

Manchester United are pressing ahead with their recruitment drive ahead of the January window opening for business and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has now dropped a big update involving their proposed pursuit of one reported target.

The Red Devils have taken 12 points from 15 available in their last five Premier League matches under Erik ten Hag and look to have found a way to grind out results despite being in the midst of a huge injury crisis at Old Trafford. This weekend, Manchester United travel to face Everton at Goodison Park in a tussle that has the potential for hostility due to their opponent's controversial points deduction, which will heighten the stakes on the terraces and provide a difficult environment for the Red Devils to compete in.

Nevertheless, Ten Hag will be solely focused on trying to move his side closer to the battle for Champions League qualification, something which he will hope to aid in January by making some key additions to his squad. According to 90min, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is said to be on the radar at Old Trafford, though his current employers hope that he will pen a contract extension at the Allianz Stadium.

Arsenal are also in the running to try and lure the Serbia international to English football and both clubs are believed to be monitoring his situation as negotiations over a new deal for the 23-year-old take place.

As per Football Insider, Manchester United are also big admirers of Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson, despite the Republic of Ireland international recently committing his future to the Seagulls on a long-term basis. Now, transfer guru Romano has given some new insight into another of Manchester United's reported targets to strengthen their options in the final third.

Taking to social media platform X, transfer insider Romano has given some detailed insight regarding the latest state of play surrounding Manchester United's pursuit of Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann.

Antoine Griezmann's excellent form in 2023/24 - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 16 Goals 12 Assists 1

In somewhat of a twist from recent claims, Romano stated: "Understand there’s nothing into the recent reports about Antoine Griezmann and Manchester United. Griezmann already rejected Saudi huge bid in June as he only wants Atlético Madrid. No chance to move now. Antoine’s only focus is on Atléti."

Seemingly bringing the curtain down on any interest in Griezmann, Romano's words won't come as too much of a surprise to Manchester United fans. However, the prospect of bringing the France international to Old Trafford would've certainly been an exciting one to imagine.

Labelled "very creative" by France boss Didier Deschamps, Griezmann has definitely taken the mantle as one of Atletico Madrid's key offensive innovators this campaign, registering 2.1 shots and 1.6 key passes per fixture in La Liga across 2023/24 (Griezmann statistics - WhoScored).

Although Griezmann won't be moving to Old Trafford, Manchester United's supposed interest in his services could be a sign of things to come with regards to pursuing elite-level players in the January window and beyond.