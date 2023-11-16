Manchester United are set for a busy transfer window at Old Trafford, and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now issued a big update on one of their star players' future at Old Trafford.

Manchester United's rollercoaster start to the campaign hasn't yielded as many positive results as Erik ten Hag would've liked, though the Dutchman will point to his lengthy injury list and off-field developments involving the likes of Jadon Sancho as reasons why the Red Devils haven't been able to establish a consistent pattern of form until recently.

Winning four of their last five matches in the Premier League, Manchester United sit sixth place in the table and will have the international break to prepare efficiently for a tough upcoming run of fixtures. Putting plans in place for the January transfer window also looks to be on the agenda at Old Trafford, with England international Sancho primed for an exit; however, the Red Devils won't let him leave for a cut-price fee or on a loan deal that would see them footing the majority of his wages, as per ESPN.

One other man who has been heavily linked with an exit in January is Brazilian winger Antony; nevertheless, Manchester United are set to block any approaches for the former Ajax man in January, according to Football Insider. Antony is yet to post a single goal or assist this term in 12 appearances and is in danger of losing his place to Alejandro Garnacho, though Ten Hag is still claimed to be a "huge fan" of his talent and would loath to lose his services in mid-season due to a lack of available options in the final third.

Manchester United's recent results - all competitions Competition Opponent & result Premier League Manchester United 1-0 Luton Town Champions League Copenhagen 4-3 Manchester United Premier League Fulham 0-1 Manchester United EFL Cup Manchester United 0-3 Newcastle United Premier League Manchester United 0-3 Manchester City

Now, transfer expert Romano has dropped some fresh insight into the situation of another Manchester United first-team star who has had his future called into question at Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano drops Casemiro exit news

Earlier this week, talkSPORT claimed that Manchester United would listen to offers for experienced midfielder Casemiro amid interest from Saudi Pro League clubs in the Brazil international. Incoming minority stakeholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe would consider selling the former Real Madrid man to fund a rebuild at Old Trafford, according to the outlet.

Now, Romano has indicated that Casemiro's future will depend on a number of factors, as he stated in his Daily Briefing via CaughtOffside: "Currently I’m told it’s still quiet with regards to Saudi Pro League clubs and Casemiro. No concrete proposals or negotiations are taking place. We’ll have to see what happens in the summer, but it depends on a lot of factors including Saudi plans, Man United decisions and more. I think he’s still a very important player, but has just been unlucky with his injuries."

Casemiro has featured 12 times for Manchester United across all competitions this term, registering four goals and one assist in the process (Casemiro statistics - Transfermarkt). Currently sidelined due to a hamstring issue, there is still no clear indication of Casemiro's long-term future at Old Trafford being in a secure place.