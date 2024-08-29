Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has weighed in with an update on Arsenal's plans for the final few days of this summer window, following their now confirmed deal for midfielder Mikel Merino.

Arsenal announce £32 million Merino signing after weeks of talks

Earlier this week, news that Arsenal fans have been waiting a long time for was finally dropped after weeks of talks.

Indeed, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta finally got his hands on Merino, with Arsenal officially completing a £32 million move for the Spain international midfielder. His arrival at the Emirates Stadium is set to seriously reinforce Arteta's left-side of midfield, as Merino's towering 6 foot 2 presence and reputation for winning duels provides Arsenal with more tenacity.

The former Newcastle United ace will don the number 23 shirt and could even make his Premier League debut this weekend against Brighton, with sporting director Edu Gaspar saying that Merino's physicality and athleticism will be a huge asset.

“We are so happy to have completed the transfer of Mikel Merino," said Edu to Arsenal's official website.

Mikel Merino's all-time stats for Real Sociedad in all competitions Appearances 247 Goals 27 Assists 30 Yellow cards 56 Red cards 2 Minutes played 19,449 Transfermarkt

"This has been another great team effort from many people at the club to finalise the transfer of a player who attracted interest from a number of clubs over the summer.

“Mikel was a key target for us this summer, and we identified him as a player who can fit perfectly into our squad and profile to improve us, as we aim to build on our strong performances of last season. With Mikel’s arrival, he brings us an added high quality of experience, physicality and athleticism as we look forward to this season ahead. We welcome Mikel and his family to the club, and look forward to seeing him play in the Arsenal shirt.”

After the 28-year-old put pen to paper on a long-term contract at Arsenal, the general consensus is that Arteta and Edu may not be done there, as we fast approach summer transfer deadline day.

Arsenal have been linked with a late move for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, among others, as they consider upgrading their attacking options ahead of a long and challenging title race with Man City.

Arsenal looking at "last-minute" chance to sign new forward

This has now been backed up by respected transfer reporter Romano, who says that Arsenal are indeed looking at a "last-minute opportunity" to sign a new forward before the window closes.

“I think it’s not going to be a super big name. I don’t expect Arsenal to go for a central striker," said the journalist on Men in Blazers (via TBR).

"There was some fear around the injury of Gabriel Jesus, but I’m told it’s quite positive. The idea of Arsenal is to sign a winger rather than a number nine, looking at a last-minute opportunity on the market."