Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham are "working" on a last-minute potential arrival at N17 before the transfer window cut-off, backing other reports that Spurs are not finished in the market just yet.

Manor Solomon exit to Leeds confirmed in latest Spurs transfer

Earlier this week, Spurs completed their latest piece of summer business, with winger Manor Solomon joining Leeds United on a straight season-long loan with no option to buy.

The Israel international fell down Ange Postecoglou's pecking order following the arrival of Wilson Odobert from Burnley earlier this window, and spent most of his debut campaign in north London on the treatment table.

Solomon suffered a meniscus tear last season, which kept him out from October all the way through to July, preventing the 25-year-old from fighting his way back into Postecoglou's plans and ultimately thwarting his Spurs career.

Manor Solomon's all-time stats for Tottenham in all competitions Appearances 6 Goals 0 Assists 2 Yellow cards 1 Red cards 0 Minutes played 280 via Transfermarkt

The former Fulham star has now been granted a fresh opportunity with Leeds as he aims to get back on track and impress in the Championship.

“I am really happy to be here," said Solomon on joining Leeds. “I've heard a lot about the club, about its fans, about the heritage, the history. I know it's a massive club in England and I'm looking forward to seeing the fans and to meet them all.

"As soon as the interest from Leeds came, I started to look for the players, for the coach and I've spoken with the manager and he explained to me about the style of playing, about the players that there are in Leeds.

“I know there is a group of great lads, young people with great desire, with great techniques, and I'm looking forward to playing with them and to help them in the best way I can. I just want to get going.”

Following Solomon's temporary switch to Elland Road, attention turns to what other transfers Spurs may conduct before the clock runs out on what has been a memorable and topsy-turvy window.

There have been reports that Tottenham could move to sign a new midfielder after Oliver Skipp's £20m-plus move to Leicester City, while it is also believed that Postecoglou and his staff are pushing Spurs to bring in another defender.

Tottenham "working" on last-gasp signing for Postecoglou

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano has somewhat reinforced these claims with his own update. The journalist told GMS that Tottenham are indeed "working" on a last-gasp potential signing for Postecoglou, but is vague in the specifics based off what he's been informed by his sources.

“The deal they did with Burnley [for Odobert] was completely silent," said Romano.

"So, I think they're still working on something, and I'm told they're still working on something, but there is still nothing concrete or close to being completed. But I can confirm Tottenham are still in the market for opportunities.”