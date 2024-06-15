Journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Manchester United's pursuit of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Manchester United transfer rumours

Manchester United had a mixed 2023/24 season. They finished 8th in the Premier League, missing out on any form of European football through their position, but ended the campaign with an FA Cup triumph over bitter rivals Manchester City to qualify for the Europa League. This victory was enough to keep Erik ten Hag in his role heading into next season despite United's struggles in the league.

With Ten Hag's future sorted for the time being, the Red Devils have turned their attention toward the summer transfer window as they look to improve their squad and push back into the top four next term. Man Utd are said to be interested in signing talented youngster Desire Doue, while they are also keen on Lille centre-back Leny Yoro.

Meanwhile, a recent report linked Manchester United with a move for Bayern Munich stalwart Leon Goretzka. The Red Devils are also interested in signing Maximilian Beier.

Romano shares Branthwaite "issue" for Manchester United

At present, however, the United's main transfer target appears to be Everton stopper Jarrad Branthwaite. It was reported recently that United have agreed terms with the Englishman over a contract worth between £150-160k a week.

This will no doubt be music to the ears of many a Man Utd fan, with the club crying out for some consistency at the back following a rough few seasons for Harry Maguire and persistent injuries to the likes of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. However, the Premier League powerhouse are still facing a stumbling block when it comes to completing a move for the Toffees defender.

This comes with journalist Fabrizio Romano reporting that the issue United now face is Everton's stance, with the Toffees said to have no intention of negotiating a "normal fee" for the centre-back. Instead, the Blues want between £65-70m to part ways with Branthwaite.

"What I can confirm on the player side is that the player would be happy to join Manchester United, even without Champions League football, the player is keen," Romano said . “Personal terms are not a problem. The Times yesterday night reported this story and on the player side there is no issue, Branthwaite would be keen on joining Manchester United.

“The real issue is Everton, they have no intention to negotiate a normal fee or an acceptable fee. At the moment, they are asking for big money, something around £65-70m, not less than this.”

Romano's claims that Everton are not looking to part ways with Branthwaite on the cheap have since been backed up, with it reported on Friday that the club rejected a £45m bid for the defender.

Everton finished 15th in the Premier League last season despite a points deduction, with the club no doubt eager to build on that in the forthcoming campaign under the guidance of Sean Dyche. And with Branthwaite tied down at Goodison Park until 2027, the Merseyside outfit are unlikely to be in any rush to sell one of their biggest rising stars.