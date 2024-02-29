On the pitch, Liverpool have been flying this season. The Reds sit top of the Premier League, into the last 16 of the Europa League, last eight of the FA Cup and have just defeated Chelsea against all odds to win the Carabao Cup at Wembley. Off the pitch, however, FSG have been left searching for the authors of their next chapter following the news that Jurgen Klopp will be leaving at the end of the season, with the owners still seeking the return of a familiar face.

Liverpool transfer news

Replacing Klopp will be difficult enough, but finding a new sporting director to lead the post-Klopp era may prove to be even more difficult. Those at Anfield recently lost Jörg Schmadtke in the sporting director role, of course, after his short stint followed Julian Ward's spell in the role. Now, FSG must turn to another, potentially more long-term option.

Reports have already linked the Reds with Bayer Leverkusen's Simon Rolfes in a move that would make perfect sense if they were to land Xabi Alonso alongside the sporting director. However, Rolfes has already reiterated his loyalty to the Bundesliga club, likely ruling him out of a move to Anfield in the near future.

With Rolfes potentially ruled out, Liverpool reportedly want to turn to a familiar face. According to Fabrizio Romano, FSG and Liverpool have made a final approach for Michael Edwards, despite the likelihood that he will say no to their proposal. The owners want to put their new structure in place as soon as possible, with Edwards' answer expected imminently.

Edwards was a vital part of rebuilding Liverpool into the awoken giant that we see today under Klopp, so it's little surprise that FSG have turned their attention towards the former sporting director once again in the face of a new era.

Michael Edwards' best Liverpool signings

As Liverpool's sporting director from 2016 to 2022, Edwards was arguably the focal point of the Reds' most successful spell in the transfer window. After the departure of Philippe Coutinho, Edwards played a large part in welcoming the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker after already signing Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. One of the best in his role, Liverpool would be setting themselves up for even further success if they re-signed their former sporting director.

Michael Edwards' best Liverpool signings Brought From Transfer Fee Year Signed Virgil van Dijk Southampton £75m 2018 Alisson Becker AS Roma £66m 2018 Mohamed Salah AS Roma £34m 2017 Sadio Mane Southampton £30m 2016 Fabinho AS Monaco £39m 2018

For now, Edwards' return seems unlikely, but with one final attempt planned, FSG could yet welcome the return of one of the masterminds behind Klopp's serial winners.