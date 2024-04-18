Manchester United fans have been handed an update on their managerial search as the season approaches its climax.

Time up for Erik ten Hag?

It has been a disappointing second campaign for Erik ten Hag in the Old Trafford technical area. His side finished bottom of their Champions League group and sit sixth in the Premier League, almost certain to miss out on Champions League football next season.

Meanwhile, his tactics and transfers have both been questioned and speculation remains that he may be let go this summer as part of the INEOS shake-up since Sir Jim Ratcliffe took charge in February.

That could depend on the FA Cup, where they face Coventry City in the semi-final before a potential final against one of Chelsea or Manchester City. Failure to lift silverware could well cost him his job. Now, a fresh update has been provided on one of his potential successors.

Now, an update on Graham Potter's potential arrival at Old Trafford should Ten Hag be let go has emerged. The Englishman is out of work and recently turned down the Ajax role as he waits for the right opportunity, which he may perceive Manchester United as. It would certainly be a drastic change from previous Red Devils bosses tactically.

During his spells at both Brighton and Chelsea, Potter tended to opt for a 3-4-2-1 formation, with two creative forwards behind the striker which he used to good effect on the south coast, though his spell in west London was one to forget.

Despite that, he still had the support of his players, with defender Kalidou Koulibaly dishing out high praise for the Englishman.

“Graham Potter is very good at communicating with everyone. And he doesn’t care if you cost £100m or £20m, he will treat you in the same way. That’s the mark of a great manager.”

Potter vs Ten Hag in the Premier League Potter Ten Hag Games 141 70 Wins 41 38 Points per game 1.23 1.79 Win % 29.2% 54% Goals scored 152 105

Potter's spell at Stamford Bridge in particular may leave Manchester United fans wary of any potential appointment though, and thus the latest update from Fabrizio Romano could come as music to their ears.

That is because, despite previous reports claiming that talks for Potter to take the helm at Old Trafford this summer had taken place, the transfer guru claims that no such talks have been held and that United have opted against approaching him so far.

"At the moment, they haven't made contact with Graham Potter, Gareth Southgate or Julian Nagelsmann, from what I understand", Romano told GiveMeSport.

"INEOS know Graham Porter very well because they wanted him at Nice. For sure, he is a manager who is appreciated, but it doesn't mean that they appreciate the same manager for Nice and Manchester United.

"They didn't make recent contact with Graham Potter for the Manchester United job, from what I understand, so that's the situation around him."

Though liked by INEOS, at the moment it appears to be business as usual at Old Trafford, at least until the end of the season.