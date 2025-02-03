Premier League struggles Southampton have agreed a deal to sign an attacker with the same agent as Joe Aribo, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Southampton transfer news

Saturday’s 2-1 win over Ipswich Town at Portman Road will have been a huge relief to Ivan Juric and the Saints, as they ended their long wait for another win in the league. Southampton now have nine points to their name, but given they are 10 points from safety, there is still a lot of work to be done for them to have a chance of beating the drop.

Southampton have already brought in four new players in this transfer window, with Joachim Kayi Sanda, Wellington, Rento Takaoka and Albert Gronbaek all arriving, but Juric may have his eye on one or two more additions before the window closes. One player who is on Southampton’s radar is Abakar Sylla from Strasbourg. It’s been reported that the Saints have made a formal offer to take Sylla on loan for the rest of the season.

The Premier League side have included no buy option in the offer, with it likely to be a straight loan deal until the end of the season, but there may be competition for Sylla's signature, as Serie A side Lazio are also interested. Meanwhile, it’s also been claimed that the Saints are plotting a last-minute move to sign Louie Marsh from Sheffield United, but they face competition from Crystal Palace and Everton. The Blades are determined to keep hold of their young striker and instead send him out on loan for the remainder of the season.

Southampton agree deal to sign attacker with same agent as Aribo

While moves for Sylla and Marsh are up in the air as the deadline approaches, as reported by Romano, Southampton have agreed a deal to sign Victor Udoh from Royal Antwerp.

The 20-year-old joined the Belgian side in March 2023 and has played for their under-18s and the Young Reds before moving into the first team in January last year. Udo has caught the eye with his performances and is now closing in on a move to St. Mary’s Stadium, as the transfer is at the advanced stage.

Udoh is firmly in Royal Antwerp’s first-team plans but has yet to start a league game this season, with all 12 of his appearances coming from the bench. However, he has failed to make the last few matchday squads, and that could possibly be because a transfer was on the cards. Udo, who is a left-winger by trade but can also play as a centre-forward, highlighting his versatility, is represented by Elite Project Group Limited, the same agency that also represents Joe Aribo of Southampton.

Victor Udoh's Jupiler Pro League stats Apps 19 Goals 0 Assists 1

Udoh has yet to get on the scoresheet for Royal Antwerp but does have 12 goals to his name for Young Reds. The attacker is still very raw and while he may not be able to make a big impact between now and the end of the season, he could be a player that develops into a real threat for the Saints.

He will join a side that already has the likes of Tyler Dibling and Kamaldeen Sulemana in the wide areas, but Udoh could be a long-term replacement for Dibling, who may leave the club at the end of the campaign.