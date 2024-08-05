There is less than a month until the transfer window slams shut for Premier League clubs, and as things stand, Tottenham Hotspur haven't done enough business.

The signings of Archie Gray and Yang Min-Hyeok are certainly exciting and show the club is thinking long-term, but with the renewal of Timo Werner's loan move the only other significant incoming thus far, the needle hasn't really moved regarding the first team.

Fortunately for Ange Postecoglou, Daniel Levy and Co appear to be working to bring in some level-raising players.

Based on recent reports, the latest star touted for a move to N17 could be the perfect Werner upgrade.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from transfers expert Fabrizio Romano via his show on Playback, Tottenham have maintained their interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto.

The Italian journalist claimed that the winger is "a player really appreciated and very highly rated by Tottenham" and that he is waiting to see "if they will decide to accelerate" in their pursuit of him.

However, it could be an expensive deal to complete for the North Londoners as, according to a separate report last week, the Old Gold value the Portuguese international at £60m.

That said, while securing Neto's services would cost a pretty penny, his ability may well justify the price, especially as he would be an instant upgrade on Werner.

How Neto compares to Werner

So, if Spurs can get their hands on Neto this summer and see him as a potential long-term upgrade for Werner on the left, where he has started 44 games before, how does he compare to the German?

Well, from an output perspective, it is an easy win for the Old Gold star. In 24 appearances last season, he scored three goals and provided 11 assists, equating to an impressive average of a goal involvement every 1.71 games.

In contrast, the former Chelsea ace scored two goals and provided three assists in 14 appearances for the Lilywhites, equating to an average of a goal involvement every 2.8 games. When you include his 14 appearances, two goals, and one assist from his time with RB Leipzig, that average falls to a goal involvement every 3.5 games.

Okay, so how about their underlying numbers? Is it another easy win for the former Lazio winger there as well?

Indeed, it is, as in most relevant metrics, the 24-year-old "beast", as former teammate Diogo Jota dubbed him, comes out on top, including actual non-penalty goals plus assists, key passes, passes into the final third, passes and crosses into the penalty area, carries into the final third, shot and goal-creating actions, successful take-ons, ball recoveries and even aerial duels won, all per 90.

Neto vs Werner Stats per 90 Neto Werner Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.47 0.69 Non-Penalty Goals + Assists 0.68 0.49 Progressive Passes 3.21 3.95 Progressive Carries 5.83 7.73 Shots 1.98 2.79 Passing Accuracy 74.5% 74.6% Key Passes 2.26 1.43 Passes into the Final Third 1.37 0.84 Passes into the Penalty Area 1.73 1.68 Crosses into the Penalty Area 0.71 0.42 Shot-Creating Actions 4.45 3.54 Goal-Creating Actions 0.83 0.67 Successful Take-Ons 2.20 1.43 Carries into the Final Third 3.87 3.11 Ball Recoveries 4.70 2.94 Aerial Duels Won 0.24 2.94 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 Season

In his defence, the German international does come out on top in a few metrics, such as non-penalty expected goals plus assists, progressive passes and carries, shots and passing accuracy per 90, but that is about it.

Now, the one issue with signing the Wolves star is his injury record - he missed 23 games last season - but with the number of wingers already on the books at Tottenham, Postecoglou would have the luxury of resting the talented dynamo when he's not needed, which should hopefully keep him fresh and ready for the big games.

Ultimately, if Spurs want to reach another level next season, they need to improve their first team in the remaining weeks of the window, and while he's a pricey option, adding Neto into the mix might be just what the team needs to secure Champions League football come May.