Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Chelsea's chances of signing Napoli star Victor Osimhen, amid FFP worries and PSR concerns.

Chelsea in worry of breaching PSR regulations

Under chairman Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital's ownership, the Blues have spent over £1 billion on new signings, so you could be forgiven for thinking they're sailing pretty close to the wind when it comes to breaching PSR.

Premier League clubs cannot record a loss of more than £105million over a three-year period under the division’s profit and sustainability rules, with the likes of Man City, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City having all been charged or sanctioned already.

While Mauricio Pochettino's side haven't been charged, financial expert Stefan Borson recently told talkSPORT (via The Sun) that Chelsea face "more severe" sanctions than the likes of Everton and Forest if the Premier League accuse them.

“Possibly more severe (than Forest and Everton)," said Borson. “I think the scale of the losses they're currently forecasting, to me, appear to be vastly in excess of both Everton and Nottingham Forest. There was an assumption with Mason Mount, because he was announced on Manchester United's website on July 1 that [his sale] had been put into this current season.

"So the £55million of profit was in this season. It now transpires that Mason Mount appears to have been transacted in 2022/23 and that is how they got through [FFP rules]."

Amid these off-field worries, reports still suggest that Chelsea could invest significantly in their squad this summer. Indeed, a marquee new striker is in the offing, with Chelsea currently fierce competitors to sign Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen's best Serie A games for Napoli this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Sassuolo 1-6 Napoli 9.90 Frosinone 1-3 Napoli 8.46 Napoli 2-0 Sassuolo 7.62 Napoli 2-1 Cagliari 7.60 Napoli 4-1 Udinese 7.36

The Nigerian, who has a £113 million release clause written into his contract after he signed a new deal this season, looks set to be one of the blockbuster names who could well be on the move later this year.

Pochettino lacks an out-and-out striker who can bag 25-plus goals per season, and it's something which Chelsea arguably need if they're to go to the next level.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, Romano has now shared an update on Chelsea's chances of signing Osimhen amid this potential PSR battle.

“I think Chelsea will be there,” the transfer expert said. “The interest is still there. It is really important to understand what is happening; first of all with the FFP situation because Chelsea do not want to overpay, so it is important to know how much the package is going to be for Victor Osimhen.

"We already know about the release clause between €120m-€130m with Napoli so Chelsea and other clubs are waiting to see if Napoli can be flexible but usually with their president, De Laurentiis, it is usually very tough to go there and negotiate, especially for a fantastic player like Victor Osimhen.

“It will then be important to see how much Osimhen wants in terms of salary and his contract. So there are some crucial financial points to sort out before Chelsea can say ‘ok’ and go for Osimhen.”