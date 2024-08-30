West Ham United have just hours to complete their summer transfer business. Technical director Tim Steidten has earned his stripes after spending over £120m on some exciting additions, but there is still work to be done.

On one side, West Ham are fighting tooth and nail to get rid of some of the flotsam clogging up the transfer waterways, in turn opening up space to bring in a target who wants the move - but will he get it?

West Ham eyeing last-minute deal

Rumours of interest in AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham have been debunked but West Ham are very much hoping to complete the transfer of Carlos Soler before this evening's deadline.

According to Fabrizio Romano - speaking to GIVEMESPORT - the Irons are pushing to sign the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, who wants to make the move.

In full, the reporter said: "The player wants to go to West Ham, it’s about the director who is pushing, it’s about the manager, who is Spanish, Lopetegui. So this could also be an important factor. So talks are taking place, and I think before the end of the window, West Ham can go strong on this deal to get it done."

Valued at €20m (£17m), Soler could join on an initial loan deal, with an obligation to buy, but much depends on the London Stadium's outgoings - with plenty in the pipeline at the eleventh hour.

What Carlos Soler would bring to West Ham

Soler is a skilled midfielder with playmaking qualities that could make a real difference to Julen Lopetegui's team. He's enjoyed two years in the French capital but is consigned to a bit-part role and, at 27, seeks a stomping ground that will better recognise his talent.

James Ward-Prowse is rumoured to be on the move and the Spaniard would mark a significant upgrade, having been hailed as the "complete midfielder" by former Valencia star Curro Torres.

And while he hasn't been handed a starring role in Paris, starting only 26 Ligue 1 games since joining from Valencia in the summer of 2022, Soler has managed to maintain an impressive rate of potency in front of goal.

Carlos Soler: 23/24 Statistical Breakdown Statistic Per 90 Percentile Goals scored 0.17 Top 13% Assists made 0.17 Top 19% Passes attempted 63.51 Top 19% Progressive passes 6.10 Top 24% Touches (att pen) 2.59 Top 7% Stats via FBref (vs midfielders)

His driving force from the middle of the park speaks highly of his skills, and could actually prove to be the perfect midfield supplementary for Jarrod Bowen, who has carried his golden scoring form from 2023/24 into the current campaign, netting twice from West Ham's opening three fixtures.

He's a dynamic player but his goalscoring is arguably his finest property, having even been described as "unplayable" by Brentford boss Thomas Frank after bagging an emphatic hat-trick last season.

The Irons skipper created five key passes against Crystal Palace last weekend to complement his second-half goal, a fine illustration of the playmaking ability that allows him to maintain a multi-dimensional approach.

But, as stated, Bowen's 20-goal haul across all competitions last season serves as the marker of his finest attributes, and while he has Lucas Paqueta to aid him from deep, further creative options from midfield are somewhat limited.

Soler must be signed, for he could make all the difference as Lopetegui seeks to stamp his identity into the West Ham first team, propelling the club back into the limelight.