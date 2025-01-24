Wolves are looking to sign a new star for Vitor Pereira in the final days of the January transfer window in a bid to help them avoid dropping out of the Premier League come the end of the season, it has emerged.

Wolves struggling in January

January has been a tough month for Wolves both off and on the pitch. The Old Gold have managed just one new signing so far in the first three and a half weeks of the transfer window, signing Emmanuel Agbadou from Stade Reims in a deal worth £18m.

However, it has been dominated by the potential future destination of talisman Matheus Cunha, who has been key to any success Wolves have had so far this campaign but is seemingly stalling over a new contract.

Arsenal, Newcastle and Chelsea have all previously been linked with a move to sign the Brazilian, while Nottingham Forest have now joined the race too, and though Pereira values the forward highly, his immediate future remains unclear heading into the final days of the window.

On the pitch, Wolves remain just above the relegation zone on goal difference, but have conceded the most goals in the top flight to date and have lost all three of their Premier League games in January, though they did edge past Bristol City in the FA Cup third round.

Wolves in the Premier League: January 2025 Games played 3 Wins 0 Losses 3 Goals Scored 1 Goals Conceded 9

They are looking to fix that with a new midfielder, but saw a deal for Manu Silva collapse as he instead headed to Benfica, ironically now managed by ex-Wolves boss Bruno Lage. But now, they appear to be ready to battle it out to sign a potential alternative, with Spurs another club to keep an eye on.

Wolves want "extraordinary" new midfielder

That comes as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Wolves are now pushing ahead with a deal to sign Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso this month, showing "strong interest".

The 23-year-old USMNT international can play either at the base of midfield or in a more advanced role, and has caught the eye of big clubs in the past. As part of their deal to sell Giovani Lo Celso to Betis, Tottenham agreed an option to buy for Cardoso, believed to sit at €25m, though it is unclear if they will trigger it in the near future.

In the meantime, Wolves are looking to complete a deal for the midfielder, who has started 10 times for the La Liga side this season, before the end of the transfer window. Dubbed "extraordinary" by Betis sporting director Manu Fajardo, Cardoso still has a mammoth five years left to run on his £11,000 a week deal in Spain, making any potential deal difficult to do for the Old Gold, but they remain keen to at least try to do so.

With the £22m option held by Tottenham, it is likely that any bid would have to exceed that to ensure success, with Betis likely to point interested parties to that figure as a benchmark for the US midfielder.