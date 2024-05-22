A £325,000-a-week ace has a verbal agreement with Chelsea that he can leave this summer, coming as Saudi sides eye up a summer move for him.

Chelsea players who could be sold soon

The likes of Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah and Raheem Sterling could be sold by Chelsea when the transfer window reopens, as the Blues look to comply with FFP and PSR rules whilst also freeing up funds to strengthen the squad.

Related Boehly could sell Sterling and sign "relentless" £40m star for Chelsea The Blues could part ways with the England international by swooping for the young star.

Gallagher is seen as Chelsea through and through, with the Englishman also playing a starring role under former boss Mauricio Pochettino during the 2023/2024 season. Selling him would be a deeply unpopular move among their fan base, but his contract is currently set to expire in 2025 with no new deal in sight as things stand.

This gives Chelsea little choice but to sell if they cannot agree an extension, while versatile defender Chalobah is also up for grabs at just £25 million this summer despite his resurgence in the first team lately.

Trevoh Chalobah's best league games for Chelsea over 2023/2024 Match Rating (WhoScored) Chelsea 5-0 West Ham 7.72 Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham 7.45 Chelsea 6-0 Everton 7.28 Brighton 1-2 Chelsea 7.15 Aston Villa 2-2 Chelsea 7.02

Meanwhile, rumours have suggested lately that Sterling could be sacrificed in swap deals for key Chelsea transfer targets, so a few squad members may well be on the move out of Stamford Bridge past June 14.

There is also the matter of Chelsea's loanees elsewhere, with the board very eager to fully offload striker Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian, who cost £98 million to re-sign from Inter Milan in 2021, will unfortunately go down as one of the club's biggest-ever flops.

He's been sent on temporary spells back to Inter and to their Serie A rivals Roma in the time he has been a Chelsea player, scoring 26 Italian top-flight goals in total across 22/23 and 23/24.

Lukaku has verbal pact with Chelsea to leave amid Saudi interest

Reports suggest the £325,000-per-week Lukaku has played his last game for Chelsea and will be moved on when the window reopens, and Ben Jacobs has shared an update on this for GiveMeSport.

The journalist claims Lukaku and Chelsea have a "verbal agreement" he will be sold for £38 million, with Saudi sides taking an interest in the potential transfer opportunity.

"Chelsea want €45m (£38m) for Romelu Lukaku. Their position hasn't changed since last summer. Al-Hilal had a bid for this amount accepted, but Lukaku wanted to stay in Italy," said Jacobs.

“There is no formal release clause, but there is a verbal agreement between Chelsea and Lukaku that he will be sold if someone tables a bid for this amount.

"There remains interest from Saudi, but not from Al-Hilal anymore. The Napoli links could gather pace since their new sporting director Giovanni Manna was the driving force behind Lukaku's proposed move to Juventus last summer."