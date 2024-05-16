A £35 million Chelsea forward, who Thomas Tuchel once called "world class", has now played his last game for the club with Todd Boehly ready to sell him on this summer.

Chelsea set for mass summer sales amid PSR worries

Much has been made of the west Londoners and their concerns surrounding Profit and Sustainability rules, coming after they announced a £90.1 million loss for the 2022/2023 season.

Rival clubs believe Chelsea could have to raise £100 million by June 30, or risk sanctions by the Premier League. Under BlueCo, they've spent over £1 billion on new signings since their takeover in 2022, which has put them far above the PSR limit when it comes to allocated losses.

Indeed, PSR grants top flight sides to declare a maximum £105 million loss over a rolling three-year period without punishment, but Chelsea's lavish spending over the last two years has far exceeded this number.

Chelsea's most expensive signings under BlueCo Price (via GiveMeSport) Moises Caicedo £115 million Enzo Fernandez £106.8 million Mykhailo Mudryk £89.1 million Wesley Fofana £70 million Marc Cucurella £60 million

Complaints among supporters are rife over PSR, and how it is distancing the gap between England's elite and the rest of the footballing pyramid. Newcastle United are among the clubs unable to invest in squad growth and attempt to break the status quo, despite having all the resources. But, until PSR undergoes a major reform, the likes of Eddie Howe's side and Chelsea need to comply.

Mauricio Pochettino could see a host of star players sold this summer to raise cash, a list including the likes of Conor Gallagher and Raheem Sterling. Chelsea are apparently ready to sanction Gallagher's sale, much to the detest of Pochettino (TEAMtalk). Meanwhile, there has also been talk of Chelsea using Sterling as a makeweight in swap deals for key transfer targets.

Boehly has a number of senior players out on loan as well, so key decisions are set to be made on their futures when they return to Cobham. Armando Broja, Ian Maatsen, Hakim Ziyech and Romelu Lukaku are among this crop, with Football Insider sharing an update on the latter this week courtesy of Pete O'Rourke.

Lukaku has played last Chelsea game with £35 million price tag set

According to their information, Chelsea are ready to accept £35 million for Lukaku this summer, and he has definitely played his last game for the club. The Belgian, who has spent this season on loan at Roma, will go down as one of the biggest flops in their history after a disappointing second stint.

He cost them around £98 million when he rejoined from Inter Milan in 2021, with Tuchel calling him "world-class" at the time.

"He’s the type of guy who does not lose confidence or belief and that’s why he’s here; and that’s why he’s a world-class striker," said Tuchel (via The Independent).

“It’s super hard, and super important to be able to do that. It’s as easy as that. You don’t find many strikers of that quality."